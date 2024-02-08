Sepang test: Bagnaia ahead of Martin, Marc Márquez 6th.

The Ducati riders finished the first official MotoGP test of the 2024 calendar year in Sepang led by defending champion Pecco Bagnaia at the top of the timesheets.

With a fabulous time of 1:56.682 min, Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia leads the Sepang test standings ahead of his GP24 colleagues Jorge Martin (+ 0.172 sec) and Enea Bastianini (+ 0.233).

Considering that the world champion's pole time at the 2023 Malaysian GP just three months ago was a 1:57.491 min, the lap times are impressive. The Ducati camp is also satisfied with the development work, with the riders praising the potential of the new engine and the ground effect side fairing.

Alex Márquez proved with another 1:56 time that last year's model of the Desmosedici is also absolutely competitive. His brother and new Gresini team-mate Marc Márquez lined up in 6th place on the GP23, 0.588 seconds behind Bagnaia.

Aleix Espargaró blasted the Ducati package to fifth, although his Aprilia team-mate Maverick Viñales is still looking for the good feeling from last year with the new package. The manufacturer from Noale also seems to need more time to find the right balance due to the many aerodynamic updates.

Red Bull KTM works rider Brad Binder improved slightly at the end of the last day of testing and took 7th place. The remarkable rookie Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) was also consistently in the top 10 at the end of the Sepang test.

Only one rider did not improve his personal best time on Thursday: VR46 Ducati star Marco Bezzecchi. Last year's world championship bronze medallist is only in 15th place after the first three days of testing in the 2024 pre-season, but this is also due to the fact that he crashed on Wednesday while chasing times.

The fastest Honda rider was Joan Mir, who lowered his qualifying time from the Malaysian GP last November (a 1:58.440 min) by a good second on the lighter RC213V with an improved engine, putting him ahead of the first Yamaha factory rider Fabio Quartararo (11th).

The new engine and aerodynamics are an improvement, Quartararo confirmed. However, the M1 riders are still too far behind on one lap. The 2021 World Champion sees room for improvement above all in the areas of electronics and mechanical grip.

MotoGP test Sepang, combined times (6th to 8th February):

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 1:56.682 min

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.172 sec

3rd Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.233

4th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.256

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.409

6th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.588

7th Binder, KTM, + 0.625

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.661

9th Acosta, KTM, + 0.683

10th Mir, Honda, + 0.692

11. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.843

12th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.846

13th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.083

14th Miller, KTM, + 1.169

15th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.185

16th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.197

17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.260

18th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.318

19th Marini, Honda, + 1.344

20th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.991

21st Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 2.058

22nd Savadori, Aprilia, + 2.132

23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.183