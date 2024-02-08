Joan Mir (Honda/10th): "Trust the process"

The 26-year-old Spaniard is increasingly establishing himself as Honda's fastest man. The 2020 world champion was consistently quicker than his team-mates at the first test of the season in Sepang and finished day three in 10th place on the timesheet, just like yesterday. Less than 7 tenths off the top. "When we look at the bare figures, we can see that We were a good bit faster than last year. I would go so far as to say that we have made a big step forward. We have to be happy about that. But as Repsol Honda we are not where we want to be. 1'57.3 today was a good lap time. With the second new set of tyres I crashed in the last corner of the out-lap because I lost the front. Maybe I could have found a few more tenths."

What makes him positive: "Whenever I started to push, the lap time came. You don't do 1:57.3 here every day. Of course, the others have also improved. But in comparison, we have made the biggest step forwards. We've got closer to them." This applies not only to a fast lap, but also to race simulations: "After the time attack, I drove 10 laps in a row. My lap times were a high 1:58. Pecco and Martín, who were out at the same time, clocked mid 1:58s. So we know that we have to find half a second in hot conditions."

The hotter the tarmac, the bigger Honda's problems: "We can't find any grip." Compared to last year, the feeling for the front wheel has improved the most, says Joan, and describes the vicious circle: "The less grip you have, the more you have to ride the bike over the front wheel. This raises the temperature in the tyres, which causes problems on the brakes. Grip is the key to lap times."

He finds the new engine particularly positive, "especially its response behaviour. As you know, I often complained about that last year. I was spoilt by Suzuki. Now the Honda also feels harmonious. I can use the throttle in a way that feels natural to me."

Joan Mir trusts the process: "You can't compare the bike we had here with the 2024 prototype that we were able to try out for the first time in Misano. Compared to the final test in Valencia, today's bike is very similar - but we have a new engine. The changes to the team structure are bearing fruit. And over in Japan they are doing a fantastic job. In Qatar we will get new parts again. I'm happy because I can see that something is moving."

MotoGP test Sepang, combined times (6th to 8th February):

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 1:56.682 min

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.172 sec

3rd Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.233

4th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.256

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.409

6th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.588

7th Binder, KTM, + 0.625

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.661

9th Acosta, KTM, + 0.683

10th Mir, Honda, + 0.692

11. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.843

12th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.846

13th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.083

14th Miller, KTM, + 1.169

15th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.185

16th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.197

17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.260

18th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.318

19th Marini, Honda, + 1.326

20th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.991

21st Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 2.058

22nd Savadori, Aprilia, + 2.132

23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.183

