Enea Bastianini (3rd): "Thought time was impossible"

After an arduous first year as a Ducati works rider, Enea Bastianini seems to have regained his former strength on the GP24. He himself was surprised by the record-breaking lap times at the Sepang test.

Since Thursday, Enea Bastianini has been one of the four MotoGP riders to lap the 5.543 kilometre Sepang International Circuit in less than 1:57 minutes. Remarkably, the top 10 riders in the test classification were all under Pecco Bagnaia's pole time from last November.

"It was important for me to be fast on one lap as well. We rode a 1:56 lap. If someone had told me that before we came here, I would have thought it was an impossible lap time," smiled last year's Malaysia GP winner Bastianini after the third and final day of testing in Malaysia. "We are ready, but we also need to try out a few other solutions in Qatar. It will also be important to see how the bike reacts on a different track."

In the view of all Desmosedici GP24 riders, the new aerodynamics have more potential, but require more work on the set-up. "We also need to check the new exhaust and other things better, but basically we have a good package," the "Bestia" made clear. "The 2024 bike works well on the whole track. The difference compared to the 2023 bike is very small, but it adds up in every corner and is good at the end of the lap. And it's also about the feeling when riding. For my riding style, the 2023 bike wasn't really good. But if you ask Jorge Martin, he would have said it was great. It depends on the riding style."

Last year, Bastianini struggled with the engine brake on the GP23, among other things, but he is coping better with the new engine. "The engine is better than the 2023 version and is closer to the 2021 bike again," revealed the Italian, who won four races on the GP21 in 2022 and finished third in the World Championship. "I believe that we can still improve a little with the engine braking. We tried a new strategy today, which is a little better. But we still need to understand it better."

Even last year, there were repeated rumours that Martin Bastianini could compete for a place in the factory team from Borgo Panigale. However, Bastianini is not going into the 2024 season under any more pressure. "It's the same as always," said the 26-year-old, waving it off calmly. "Every rider has pressure, but no more than last year or two years ago. I'm happy because I've stayed in the same team. Because I've often changed teams in the past few years. To continue with Ducati Lenovo is good, we are not starting from scratch and that is important."

MotoGP test Sepang, combined times (6th to 8th February):

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 1'56.682 min

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.172 sec

3rd Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.233

4th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.256

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.409

6th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.588

7th Binder, KTM, + 0.625

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.661

9th Acosta, KTM, + 0.683

10th Mir, Honda, + 0.692

11. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.843

12th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.846

13th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.083

14th Miller, KTM, + 1.169

15th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.185

16th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.197

17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.260

18th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.318

19th Marini, Honda, + 1.326

20th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.991

21st Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 2.058

22nd Savadori, Aprilia, + 2.132

23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.183

