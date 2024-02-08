Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha): Sleepless in Sepang

Fabio Quartararo looked a little pensive on Thursday afternoon after the three-day Sepang test of the MotoGP aces. Like some of his colleagues, the French national hero and 2021 champion packed up a little early. "El Diablo" lost 0.8 seconds on the new Yamaha M1 to the fastest man, world champion Pecco Bagnaia on Ducati.

"It's more or less the same as after Wednesday," said the 24-year-old. "I was happy when I rode the 1:57.5. But that's the limit. We find this limit quite easy. I did four laps with 1:57.5 or 1:57.6, but there is no lap that is significantly better than the others. It's a bit difficult to understand. We have to improve, but the question is: how?"

Yamaha's masterplan for the last test in Doha before the World Championship opener? " I don't knowyet whether we willgetnew parts there .But we certainly have new ideas. Today Itried some setups over a single exit. We found some positive and some negative things . It will be quite good for the engineers to see what package and ideas we will come to Qatar with ,but we will need more than just setup changes."

The positive aspects of the Sepang test: "The engine performance is definitely much better. The top speed is great, the engine feels much better. But it's about how we utilise it. The bike is quite aggressive in terms of torque. The fact is that we certainly have better aerodynamics and a better engine than before. But we still need time to understand how it works and we can finally build upthat mechanical grip again that we've been missing since 2019."

Quartararo sees the puzzle at Yamaha as a combination of several factors: "It's the electronics and also parts for the mechanical grip that we need. Positions 4 to 8 are fiercely contested. That's where we need to be. We are quite good in terms of pace, as we were in2023 . But if you start from P10 or P11, you are stuck there, no matter how strong the race paceis."

But the Frenchman hopes: "Because we havemore top speed, itmight bea bit better in the duel .But I want to race for the top positions. I can't do that at the moment. But we will find our way." So what are his expectations? "It was important for me to see how the technicians are working now. I knew thatno revolution would happen between November and February . The way they are working is better ,but we are still too far away. At the momentwe are two tenths away from P6. These two tenths are a world away. It will take a lot of work to findthem."

Commenting on his mood, he says: "Of course you start to brood when you drive 1:57.5 and are only eleventh. I didn't sleep last night because I was thinking about what we could do. We need solutions, but it's not really my job to find the solution. In any case, I have madesuggestions. I want to find out what happens. For example, they gave me maximum grip and we looked at how the bike reacted to it .We have to do everything we can to find those few tenths. "

MotoGP test Sepang, combined times (6th to 8th February):

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 1:56.682 min

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.172 sec

3rd Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.233

4th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.256

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.409

6th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.588

7th Binder, KTM, + 0.625

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.661

9th Acosta, KTM, + 0.683

10th Mir, Honda, + 0.692

11. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.843

12th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.846

13th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.083

14th Miller, KTM, + 1.169

15th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.185

16th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.197

17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.260

18th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.318

19th Marini, Honda, + 1.326

20th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.991

21st Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 2.058

22nd Savadori, Aprilia, + 2.132

23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.183

