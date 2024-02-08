Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati/1st): "Are at a good 80 per cent"

Of course, Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia was happy when he read the 1:56.682 min from his dashboard early on Thursday morning. Just under three months ago, a 1:57.491 min was enough for pole position at the 2023 Malaysian GP, so he was now a whole eight tenths faster. "That's an incredible lap time, especially on my first 'time attack' of the season," emphasised the world champion, who at the same time did not fall into euphoria. "It was great, but it's just a test. The conditions were fantastic, everything was fantastic and I went on a time attack at the best moment. Of course I'm happy, but I'm also a guy who doesn't look too much at a good performance in the test. It's better to see the consistency on used tyres."

"I feel great with my bike," continued the Ducati star. "There was only one thing that made the test not 100 per cent nice: I had a problem with the bike in the long run that slowed me down a bit. But I had already started the simulation, so I decided not to come into the pits to avoid having to start again mentally. It was better to carry on like this at that moment. But we proved the potential of this bike. We already know its potential very well. We have worked a lot and improved the situation a lot in just three days. I would say that we are at a good point - a good 80 per cent in terms of consistency. So we are coming to Qatar in good shape."

No major innovations are expected at the GP24 for the Qatar test (19th and 20th February) and the season opener at the Lusail International Circuit (8th to 10th March). "I believe that we will ride more or less in this configuration," confirmed the 27-year-old Italian. "We will certainly try out different mappings for the power delivery."

What is the new MotoGP factory machine from Borgo Panigale particularly good at? "The biggest improvement is in the braking phase," replied Bagnaia. "Last year I struggled, I always had to work a lot at the start of corners on race weekends. This bike seems to be more similar to the 2022 bike in that respect, which helped me a bit more on corner entry."

The new aero package also seems to be a step forward, albeit with limitations. "It's worse in some areas, but better overall. We will try to work on the set-up to improve the areas that are worse," announced the defending champion.

Even if the standings with Bagnaia and Martin at the top bring back memories of last year's World Championship duel, the balance of power is difficult to assess in a test, Pecco warned. "Many riders have tried many different things. I don't want to talk about others, but in my case I had a good long run, but because I had a problem, I was a bit slower than under normal circumstances. So you could say that Pecco's long run was not fast, but that is very difficult to understand. It depends on the tyres and many other things."

"But I think that one rider who can be competitive is Enea," said the Ducati factory rider, referring to his team-mate Enea Bastianini. "He worked well and was pretty consistent. Then there's Martin for sure, but Márquez also had a good test - and I mean Marc, because Alex has always been competitive here in Sepang and proved it again at this test. It's difficult to say, but then there is also KTM and maybe Aprilia - maybe the starting position for the start of the season will be more open compared to other years," says Bagnaia.

MotoGP test Sepang, combined times (6th to 8th February):

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 1'56.682 min

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.172 sec

3rd Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.233

4th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.256

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.409

6th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.588

7th Binder, KTM, + 0.625

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.661

9th Acosta, KTM, + 0.683

10th Mir, Honda, + 0.692

11. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.843

12th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.846

13th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.083

14th Miller, KTM, + 1.169

15th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.185

16th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.197

17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.260

18th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.318

19th Marini, Honda, + 1.326

20th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.991

21st Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 2.058

22nd Savadori, Aprilia, + 2.132

23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.183

MotoGP test Sepang, Thursday (8 February):

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 1'56.682 min

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.172 sec

3rd Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.233

4th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.256

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.409

6th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.588

7th Binder, KTM, + 0.625

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.661

9th Acosta, KTM, + 0.683

10th Mir, Honda, + 0.692

11. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.843

12th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.846

13th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.083

14th Miller, KTM, + 1.169

15th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.197

16th Zarco, Honda, + 1.260

17th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.313

18th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.318

19th Marini, Honda, + 1.326

20th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.991

21st Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 2.058

22nd Savadori, Aprilia, + 2.132

23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.183