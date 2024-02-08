KTM: "We could continue working for another two days"

Brad Binder and Jack Miller reeled off a mammoth programme at the Sepang test. Nobody evaluated as many new parts as Red Bull KTM Factory Racing. Today's gap to Ducati is no cause for concern.

On a test day that set new lap records, Brad Binder finished in 7th place - behind six Ducatis and an Aprilia. 0.625 seconds behind Pecco Bagnaia did not cause the South African any sleepless nights: "All in all, it was a pretty good test here in Malaysia. We tried a lot of parts and kept sifting through them. This work continued into the afternoon. Now we have agreed on a direction in which we will continue until the Doha test. The reality is that the bike feels much better than the times show. Everyone in the team is very optimistic."

Binder does not dare to say how close the current Sepang package will be technically to the actual race bike in Qatar. "We have tested so much and could easily continue working for another two days. Today's times weren't that bad, but one thing is certain: we will still be modifying some parts. The path is much clearer now than at the start of the test."

So has KTM got closer to Ducati? Brad draws a comparison with last year: "Last year I was 14th here and set a best time of 1:58.8, today 1:57.3. That looks much better this year. If we can keep up the pace of our progress, we're looking good."

Like everyone else on site, Brad Binder is also impressed by Pedro Acosta's performance. His advantage: he has an insight into the data. One thing in particular stands out to him: "He brakes extremely cleanly, rides precisely and has a good feel for the bike. He is fast, no question about it. With him, talent meets a good attitude. He works seriously and will be a force in MotoGP, without a doubt."

Jack Miller finished the day in 14th place - not what the Aussie had expected. But he is also very relaxed: "The bike is working well. Our work over the winter has paid off. It's true: my time wasn't that good today - one second behind the top doesn't make me happy. I still have to find something before the first race - and I will." The Australian is optimistic about the start of the season in Qatar: "I would say we are starting from a higher level than last year. We have understood our package better."

Once again, he emphasises that the feedback from all the riders on site is consistent. One area that will be worked on intensively in the coming weeks is the new electronics. This is also where Jack identifies the main reason for his manageable lap time today: "Whenever I let the KTM fly, I kept having moments where the rear wedged out, bordering on a highsider. The good thing is that we can clearly say that the solution to these problems can be found on the electronics side."

MotoGP test Sepang, combined times (6th to 8th February):

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 1'56.682 min

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.172 sec

3rd Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.233

4th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.256

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.409

6th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.588

7th Binder, KTM, + 0.625

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.661

9th Acosta, KTM, + 0.683

10th Mir, Honda, + 0.692

11. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.843

12th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.846

13th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.083

14th Miller, KTM, + 1.169

15th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.185

16th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.197

17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.260

18th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.318

19th Marini, Honda, + 1.326

20th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.991

21st Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 2.058

22nd Savadori, Aprilia, + 2.132

23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.183

