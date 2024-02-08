Marc Márquez: Thinking about fast laps in bed

Gresini Ducati rookie Marc Márquez finished sixth on the final day of the official MotoGP test in Sepang on Thursday, just short of joining the circle of aces who were setting new marvellous times.

Marc Márquez finished the IRTA test in Malaysia with a satisfied grin on his face. The Spaniard finished sixth in the official timesheets with a 1:57.270 min. The eight-time champion was just over three tenths off his brother and new Gresini team-mate Alex Márquez.

"I was really on the limit today," said the 30-year-old in view of his marathon workload with the 72 laps on Wednesday alone. At the end of the three-day Sepang test, he completed a further 54 laps on Thursday. "That's why I took a longer break at lunchtime. For example, another ten-lap sprint was not actually planned. But I had to give it my all again. I don't know whether I can reach the level of this youngster. But I certainly don't want to doubt whether I gave everything - I will insist on it."

The Ducati rookie summarised: "Overall, the test was okay. Okay, the first day was difficult. We worked on the second day, I did a lot of laps. The pace was also okay, but the time attack was still missing." He made up for that on Thursday.

Marc Márquez also reports on how he mentally prepared for the time attack: "I went through a 'time attack' for an hour in bed yesterday. Today I got up at 7am and went through it again for an hour," he laughed. "The time attack was better. The riding style is completely different to the Honda. We just adapted a few things, I also changed something about my riding style. The team also understood me better. Then it was also better. Of course, I'm still half a second off the top guys. But these guys are really super fast. We are closer on the race pace."

Exciting detail from MM93: "In the sprint simulation, I was faster in some corners than in the time chase, which is also positive!"

The six-time MotoGP champion also explains: "With the Honda, you literally jump into the corner super-fast. Here, on the other hand, you have to think about a few things. With the Ducati you have to understand a few things really well in order to chase times. The electronics engineers now also understand how they have to adapt the devices such as engine braking and torque control for me - that was also a good step. Every rider has their own style."

How does Marc see his new tool after the three days in Sepang? "The love for a bike can never be big enough. Step by step, I feel better. I still ride too stiffly on the bike. I don't play with my body enough, like Bastianini and Martin do. Pecco doesn't play much, but he's still fast. I still need to understand the corner exit better. This is where you get the time. With the Honda, you tend to get the time on the brakes in qualifying."

MotoGP test Sepang, combined times (6th to 8th February):

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 1:56.682 min

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.172 sec

3rd Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.233

4th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.256

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.409

6th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.588

7th Binder, KTM, + 0.625

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.661

9th Acosta, KTM, + 0.683

10th Mir, Honda, + 0.692

11. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.843

12th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.846

13th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.083

14th Miller, KTM, + 1.169

15th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.185

16th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.197

17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.260

18th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.318

19th Marini, Honda, + 1.326

20th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.991

21st Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 2.058

22nd Savadori, Aprilia, + 2.132

23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.183

