Alex Márquez (Ducati/4th): Brother Marc is too close

On the third MotoGP test day in Sepang, Alex Márquez was one of only four riders to break the 1:57 barrier. He put in a strong performance and also spoke about his brother's test.

Alex Márquez set a marvellous time on the third day of testing in Malaysia. As one of only four riders, all on Ducati, he managed a 1:56 time. His 1:56.938 put him in fourth position, just 0.26 seconds off the fastest of the Sepang test, world champion Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia.

"Of course we were chasing times today, but the points are only awarded during the championship," said the younger of the two Márquez brothers. "Of course it looks great when you set a 1:56.9 min, that makes me and the team happy. But it's not a realistic time, because there's a lot of rubber wear on the track at the moment."

The Gresini Ducati rider was also satisfied with the team's performance: "We drew our conclusions at the right time, and today's sprint simulation helped us. We had problems with the traction control, but we were able to solve them. We can now travel to Qatar much better prepared. It's been an exhausting but satisfying few days."

The Gresini Racing Team has done its job in Sepang, even if not everyone in the team is completely happy. "For this race track, we have fulfilled our target. The technicians always have an additional idea that they would like to test, but then we would have to do more than 80 laps a day. That's not physically possible."

While Alex Márquez was able to make full use of the three days of testing, his brother Marc had teething problems on the first day. Is he worried about that and does he give him extra support? "No, he doesn't need my help. Of course, he had the disadvantage that his first day was a throwaway, which meant he was a little behind in testing. But for the fact that he has only known the Ducati for a few days, he is too close for me personally," smiled the two-time world champion from the smaller classes.

MotoGP test Sepang, combined times (6th to 8th February):

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 1:56.682 min

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.172 sec

3rd Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.233

4th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.256

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.409

6th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.588

7th Binder, KTM, + 0.625

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.661

9th Acosta, KTM, + 0.683

10th Mir, Honda, + 0.692

11. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.843

12th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.846

13th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.083

14th Miller, KTM, + 1.169

15th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.185

16th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.197

17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.260

18th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.318

19th Marini, Honda, + 1.326

20th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.991

21st Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 2.058

22nd Savadori, Aprilia, + 2.132

23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.183

