Maverick Viñales: "Would have needed two more days"
Maverick Viñales is facing his third full season as an Aprilia factory rider. The 29-year-old finished the Valencia test at the end of November at the top of the timesheets and went into the winter break full of confidence.
However, the 25-time GP winner found it more difficult to get going at the first pre-season test of the 2024 calendar year. While he finished the first day at the Sepang International Circuit in sixth place, 0.519 seconds off the fastest time, he dropped back to 12th position in the final standings on Thursday . In the end, Viñales posted a time of 1:57.528 minutes, 0.846 seconds off the fabulous time set by Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati).
"I still have the feeling of Valencia very well in my head and also the impressions of the old bike. So I know exactly where we are still lacking," said the Spaniard full of confidence.
When asked whether he was satisfied with how the test went, last year's seventh-placed rider replied with a smile: "I would have needed two more days. I'm still looking for the feeling of Valencia, I haven't found it yet. At the moment I'm still missing the right balance of the bike at the entrance to corners, because it's extremely unstable in this area. As a result, I can't brake as hard as I would like, but we are working on that."
In addition to the RS-GP24, Aprilia has also brought a large number of aerodynamic parts to Malaysia, which the Italian manufacturer's riders put through their paces during the test: "We are also working a lot with the aerodynamics to see whether they have an influence on my feeling. We have not yet tried out all the aero parts that Aprilia supplied for testing, and we will continue to do so in Qatar."
With regard to the last pre-season test in Doha, Viñales concluded: "I now have a comprehensive impression of the new bike and know what we still need to work on. Now it's a question of time. We are travelling to Qatar in a fortnight. It's not the best track for testing. After the renovation work, the grip there is perfect, which will hide some of our bike's weaknesses. But we will make the best of it."
MotoGP test Sepang, combined times (6th to 8th February):
1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 1'56.682 min
2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.172 sec
3rd Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.233
4th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.256
5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.409
6th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.588
7th Binder, KTM, + 0.625
8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.661
9th Acosta, KTM, + 0.683
10th Mir, Honda, + 0.692
11. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.843
12th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.846
13th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.083
14th Miller, KTM, + 1.169
15th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.185
16th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.197
17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.260
18th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.318
19th Marini, Honda, + 1.326
20th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.991
21st Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 2.058
22nd Savadori, Aprilia, + 2.132
23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.183
