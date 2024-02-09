Luca Marini: "I don't know how it works"

The Ducati transfer rider and half-brother of Valentino Rossi takes stock after the Sepang test: His mixed performance is not only due to the Honda, but also to himself, he says.

On the third day of the IRTA test in Sepang, the Italian's fastest lap was 1:58.0 - more than six tenths slower than team-mate Joan Mir. LCR riders Zarco and Nakagami were also ahead of the Repsol Honda rider in the final results. And yet he leaves Malaysia reasonably optimistic: "There are quite a few positive things. After three days with all the other fast guys on the track at the same time, it's clear where we stand at the moment. Joan put in a great lap during his time attack. Clearly, he has understood what the Honda needs to be fast. I'm not that far yet. There's still too much Ducati style in me."

So how will he make the RC213V his bike? "On the last day, we started to play with the set-up. With the wheelbase, but also with the balance in general. That felt quite okay towards the end. In Qatar, we will get a number of new parts, which I expect to make a difference." In general, he believes that the Qatar test will say more about the actual race pace than the first test of the season here in Malaysia. Marini is also pondering what Ducati has found over the winter. "1:56 lap times are awesome. I don't know how that works. I'm losing out on the brakes because I can't use the rear as I'm used to. It's all about the last few metres before turning in. Here I was much better on the Ducati than on the Honda at the moment." It is also in this area that the Italian is lagging furthest behind his colleague Mir.

And yet he doesn't want to turn the Honda into a Ducati: "I don't believe in that. You have to respect the DNA. I'm a big fan of building on its strengths." However, when asked what exactly the Honda's current strengths are, the Italian remained silent. Compared to the previous day, he has at least identified an improvement: "On used tyres, I didn't have to struggle so much with the handling today. You can also see that from the fact that my gap has shrunk."

A concrete improvement from the test work of the last few days: "The corner exit has improved from the moment I step on the gas again. Our task is clear: in Qatar we have to improve the entry."

And he has observed a general trend: "The improved aerodynamics are putting more strain on the tyres than in the past. We will need harder tyres in the future. At the rear for sure, but probably also at the front. The current tyres are no longer consistent enough."

MotoGP test Sepang, combined times (6th to 8th February):

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 1:56.682 min

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.172 sec

3rd Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.233

4th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.256

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.409

6th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.588

7th Binder, KTM, + 0.625

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.661

9th Acosta, KTM, + 0.683

10th Mir, Honda, + 0.692

11. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.843

12th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.846

13th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.083

14th Miller, KTM, + 1.169

15th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.185

16th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.197

17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.260

18th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.318

19th Marini, Honda, + 1.326

20th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.991

21st Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 2.058

22nd Savadori, Aprilia, + 2.132

23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.183

