Pedro Acosta (9th): "Pressure? That's just a word"

Much respect and recognition for Pedro Acosta: The Moto2 World Champion completed a fabulous week of testing in Sepang. Acosta managed to make intensive use of all sessions to immerse himself as deeply as possible in the MotoGP learning process and the secrets of the RC16. The new addition to the GASGAS-Tech3 team structure showed impressive speed at all times. In the first shootout for the ultimate lap time at the end of the three-day season-opening test, Acosta also honed his best time into the low 1:57s. He finished a good 0.6 seconds behind world champion Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia in ninth place in the timesheets.

The young Spaniard was correspondingly positive after a total of six days of strenuous testing in Malaysia: "I am absolutely satisfied, also with how the third day [of the official test for all regular riders] went. Of course, we wanted to see what was possible today. From the second session onwards, I was able to utilise the full performance of my bike for the first time and it was fantastic. However, I myself am still some way off full performance. I didn't manage to put together the one perfect lap. It wasn't really optimal, especially at the exit of the corners. A little bit of everything is still missing. If you ask me what I'm still missing, then I'll answer: 0.6 seconds! These guys know how to drive fast, they're not stupid. So it's no surprise, but I'm pretty happy. We're all faster than the all-time lap record."

The balance of power at the Austrian MotoGP manufacturer was exciting: Pedro Acosta ultimately finished the test on a par with title co-favourite Brad Binder (7th) and almost half a second ahead of veteran Jack Miller (13th). The fourth RC16 rider, Augusto Fernández, and thus his direct GASGAS pit neighbour, was beaten by the rookie by more than 1.3 seconds.

Nobody in the MotoGP paddock expected that high-flyer Acosta would be watching the field from behind, but the fact that the double world champion is playing in the MotoGP orchestra from the start is impressive. Despite his healthy self-confidence, the teenager is anything but arrogant. With healthy realism and convincing fitness, the signs are clearly in his favour after the first important test. In any case, he has already won the title of "Rookie of The Year".

The "Shark of Mazarrón" does not want to let the great expectations from outside get to him. "Pressure? That's just a word," Acosta waved it away when asked. "If you believe in it, you'll feel it, otherwise you won't. I've lived with pressure for the past three years of my life. It's become pretty normal. But we can't focus too much on the test. Miller 14th, Marini 19th, Rins 16th, Quartararo 11th - these guys will be at the front on a race weekend. That's why it's important to stay calm."

MotoGP test Sepang, combined times (6th to 8th February):

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 1:56.682 min

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.172 sec

3rd Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.233

4th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.256

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.409

6th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.588

7th Binder, KTM, + 0.625

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.661

9th Acosta, KTM, + 0.683

10th Mir, Honda, + 0.692

11. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.843

12th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.846

13th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.083

14th Miller, KTM, + 1.169

15th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.185

16th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.197

17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.260

18th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.318

19th Marini, Honda, + 1.326

20th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.991

21st Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 2.058

22nd Savadori, Aprilia, + 2.132

23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.183

