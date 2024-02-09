Fabio Di Giannantonio: "Acosta doesn't surprise me"

Fabio Di Giannantonio finished the three-day MotoGP test at the Sepang International Circuit in 8th place overall, 0.661 seconds behind Ducati team-mate Francesco Bagnaia, whereupon the newcomer to the Pertamina VR46 team said with satisfaction: "We're going home with a big grin on our faces. I particularly enjoyed the time attack, because that's always the moment in the test when the rider is allowed to play and go to the limit. For the fact that I rode the lap on a bike that wasn't optimally set up, the time is really impressive."

After suffering a crash in the early afternoon, the Italian then impressed in his sprint simulation. A total of nine riders completed this simulation, including Ducati's Jorge Martin, Enea Bastianini as well as Alex and Marc Márquez. Diggia was the fastest of these riders in the end, ahead of Bastianini and Martin. "I was really strong in the sprint simulation, together with the team I built up a great feeling there."

In contrast to the factory riders, the customer teams generally receive new development parts less frequently. This is also the case for Di Giannantonio, who is switching from the Desmosedici GP22 to last year's GP23 this year: "We tried a few things on the set-up, as we didn't have any new parts to test. But even with the set-up changes, we were able to improve a lot, which is really positive. It shows that the team understands me well. Thanks to the new engine, the power delivery of the GP23 is slightly different, but overall it is very similar to the GP22. That's why we are focussing our work mainly on the electronics and engine set-up."

At the Sepang test, class newcomer Pedro Acosta (GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3) was the centre of attention. The 19-year-old finished ninth overall, directly behind Di Giannantonio, but the Spaniard's performance came as little surprise to him: "The result is no surprise. He has won the Moto3 and Moto2 classes, which shows that he is a fast guy. He has also already adapted his riding style to the MotoGP bike. But the test is just one thing, on a race weekend the conditions are different again. So we'll have to wait and see how he performs over the course of the season."

MotoGP test Sepang, combined times (6th to 8th February):

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 1:56.682 min

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.172 sec

3rd Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.233

4th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.256

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.409

6th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.588

7th Binder, KTM, + 0.625

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.661

9th Acosta, KTM, + 0.683

10th Mir, Honda, + 0.692

11. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.843

12th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.846

13th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.083

14th Miller, KTM, + 1.169

15th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.185

16th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.197

17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.260

18th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.318

19th Marini, Honda, + 1.326

20th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.991

21st Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 2.058

22nd Savadori, Aprilia, + 2.132

23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.183



MotoGP test Sepang, Thursday (8 February):

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 1'56.682 min

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.172 sec

3rd Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.233

4th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.256

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.409

6th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.588

7th Binder, KTM, + 0.625

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.661

9th Acosta, KTM, + 0.683

10th Mir, Honda, + 0.692

11. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.843

12th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.846

13th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.083

14th Miller, KTM, + 1.169

15th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.197

16th Zarco, Honda, + 1.260

17th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.313

18th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.318

19th Marini, Honda, + 1.326

20th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.991

21st Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 2.058

22nd Savadori, Aprilia, + 2.132

23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.183