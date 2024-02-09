Weakest Ducati rider: What was wrong with Bezzecchi?

Last year's World Championship bronze medallist Marco Bezzecchi (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing) weakened at the MotoGP test at the Sepang International Circuit in 15th place overall. He still does not feel comfortable on the GP23.

While his new VR46 team-mate Fabio Di Giannantonio was convincing in eighth place, Marco Bezzecchi was the only MotoGP rider who was unable to improve on the third day of testing in Sepang. "We had a small problem with the bike and decided not to go on a time hunt. I preferred to continue working on my riding style."

In the combined timesheet, "Bez" is the worst Ducati regular rider in 15th place, half a second behind "Diggia" and over a second behind the fastest of the test, world champion Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia.

Understandably, the 25-year-old Italian was not in the best of moods.

"I'm not happy at the moment. I felt better on Wednesday than I did on Thursday," said Bezzecchi. On the second day, however, he crashed while chasing times. "We tried a lot of things, but it didn't help to improve the feeling with the bike. We went back to the settings of the second day and pressed the reset button. I just don't feel comfortable."

"Bez" explained the cause of the problems on the Desmosedici GP23 in no uncertain terms: "Compared to my bike last year, I have big problems braking, I don't trust the front wheel in the braking phase. I also have difficulties at the exit of corners, I simply lack confidence. We have some weak points, but I think we will find a way to eliminate them."

"I already noticed these problems in Valencia. I was very fast there over one lap, but after every lap I lost more and more of the good feeling," admitted the three-time GP winner from 2023. "Here in Sepang, I suffered even more. The track offers a lot of grip, the conditions are incredible. Then you try to go faster and faster, but I'm at a stage where I just can't risk any more."

Bezzecchi became pensive when asked whether and how the problems that arose during the last few days of testing will be tackled. "The bike is competitive and has a lot of good points. I will have to adapt my riding style to be able to ride faster. But first we need a better basic set-up."

MotoGP test Sepang, combined times (6th to 8th February):

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 1:56.682 min

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.172 sec

3rd Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.233

4th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.256

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.409

6th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.588

7th Binder, KTM, + 0.625

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.661

9th Acosta, KTM, + 0.683

10th Mir, Honda, + 0.692

11. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.843

12th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.846

13th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.083

14th Miller, KTM, + 1.169

15th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.185

16th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.197

17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.260

18th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.318

19th Marini, Honda, + 1.326

20th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.991

21st Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 2.058

22nd Savadori, Aprilia, + 2.132

23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.183

