Alex Rins (Yamaha/16th): Top speed deficit explained

Yamaha newcomer Alex Rins drew a thoroughly encouraging balance after a total of five days of testing in Sepang, even if the set-up work was still neglected and his top speed was not at Quartararo's level.

Some good news first: After his serious leg injury, which plagued Alex Rins for a large part of last year's season, he is now largely pain-free again. "I only struggled on the first day of the IRTA test. The two shakedown days were okay, then I had a bit of pain on the first IRTA day. But the second and third days were perfect again. I can ride the bike in my own way, without pain, which is a good thing," he said happily after the first test after the winter break.

Also encouraging: the new Yamaha engine convinced the Japanese manufacturer's factory riders in combination with a slightly slimmer aerodynamic design - especially compared to the competition - on the five days of testing in Malaysia (two during the shakedown thanks to the "concessions", three at the IRTA test).

Fabio Quartararo was clocked at 338.5 km/h on the M1 on Wednesday. Only Red Bull KTM factory rider Brad Binder achieved the same value on the RC16 on Thursday, meaning that Yamaha actually remained at the top of the Sepang test's top speed list.

Curious: In contrast to his new team-mate, Alex Rins was at the bottom of the table with a top speed of 334.3 kilometres per hour. "I thought about it a lot and analysed a lot of data," said the Catalan when asked about it. "It's because the top speed sensor is positioned just at the braking point [before turn 1]. Based on the data, you can see that Fabio brakes five to seven metres later than me. That's the reason," he explained.

As far as lap times are concerned, the Yamaha factory riders both complain about the same problem: they quickly reach the limit when chasing times on the M1. Quartararo finished eleventh, a good eight tenths behind Ducati star Pecco Bagnaia's best test time, while Rins was 1.197 seconds behind in 16th place on the combined timesheet.

Nevertheless, the 28-year-old Spaniard assured: "I'm quite happy because we've had good tests so far. We have concentrated on testing parts over these five days. As a result, we have neglected to have a good set-up. A bit of set-up work has been missing, it's still about a better configuration. I had a bit of trouble braking the bike, the rear wheel loses contact with the ground. We lost a bit of time in that area. But I'm pretty happy because we're doing a good job and have a good working group. We'll see if we can continue like this and improve further."

While Alex Rins is still struggling in the braking phase in particular, Quartararo also criticised the aggressive behaviour of the M1 on corner exit. After his experience on the LCR Honda, the Yamaha newcomer said: "I feel the same, but not as strongly as he does, because I come from a different bike and we had big problems on the Honda in that phase last year. For me, this bike is slightly better in terms of acceleration, but it's true that when we want to push for a lap time or race pace, we have more trouble than the others, for example at the exit of turn 14 or in turn 5."

MotoGP test Sepang, combined times (6th to 8th February):

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 1'56.682 min

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.172 sec

3rd Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.233

4th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.256

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.409

6th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.588

7th Binder, KTM, + 0.625

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.661

9th Acosta, KTM, + 0.683

10th Mir, Honda, + 0.692

11. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.843

12th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.846

13th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.083

14th Miller, KTM, + 1.169

15th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.185

16th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.197

17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.260

18th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.318

19th Marini, Honda, + 1.326

20th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.991

21st Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 2.058

22nd Savadori, Aprilia, + 2.132

23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.183

Top speed highs from the Sepang test (6th to 8th February):

1st Quartararo, Yamaha, 338.5 km/h

2nd Binder, KTM, 338.5 km/h

3rd Miller, KTM, 337.5 km/h

4th Bagnaia, Ducati, 337.5 km/h

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, 337.5 km/h

6. Marc Márquez, Ducati, 337.5 km/h

7th Marini, Honda, 336.4 km/h

8th Acosta, KTM, 336.4 km/h

9th Martin, Ducati, 336.4 km/h

10th Mir, Honda, 336.4 km/h

11th Zarco, Honda, 336.4 km/h

12th Savadori, Aprilia, 336.4 km/h

13th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, 336.4 km/h

14th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 335.4 km/h

15th Bastianini, Ducati, 335.4 km/h

16th Nakagami, Honda, 335.4 km/h

17th Oliveira, Aprilia, 335.4 km/h

18th Viñales, Aprilia, 334.3 km/h

19th Crutchlow, Yamaha, 334.3 km/h

20th Rins, Yamaha, 334.3 km/h

21st Alex Márquez, Ducati, 334.3 km/h

22nd Augusto Fernández, KTM, 333.3 km/h

23rd Pirro, Ducati, 332.3 km/h