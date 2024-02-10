Miguel Oliveira (Aprilia/18th): "The pace is better"

A busy Sepang test came to an end for Miguel Oliveira. In the newly formed Aprilia Trackhouse customer team, he not only has to get used to his RS-GP24, there is also a change in the team structure.

After three days of intensive testing - including with the aero rake at the rear to collect data on airflow - the world's fastest dentist failed to make a breakthrough: Miguel Oliveira was 1.3 seconds down on Francesco Bagnaia, and with 18th place in the combined timesheet of the Sepang test, he fell short of expectations for many observers.

The good news is that this result does not reflect the actual level of performance. "It's true that I'm struggling to get on a fast lap, so we need to improve in order to be competitive. But there are good reasons for this. We missed the right time window for a time attack on Thursday, we were too late. We made some changes to the settings and rode with them all day so that I could understand the Aprilia better. Our race pace is better," assured the Portuguese rider.

Although Oliveira realises that he has made progress with the RS-GP24 compared to last year's bike, there are still weak points. "There is potential for improvement, especially in terms of turn-in behaviour at high speeds, which I was unable to solve in Sepang. We will tackle this in Qatar."

When asked about the Aprilia, which is more difficult to handle due to the higher downforce and the associated physical effort, the Trackhouse rider commented as follows: "It always depends on whether the effort matches the lap time, then everything is fine. If you give it your all but don't set a good time, you get frustrated. That's not the case now. The fact is that the Aprilia has become a bit heavier, especially in the fast direction changes. But we will find a good compromise."

"We have done some work with the electronics, especially with the traction control I see a good basis," said the Portuguese rider, who also has a technological leap of two years behind him. Last year, he was still riding the 2022 model from the manufacturer from Noale. "Now I have a lot more options, not all of which I've tried yet. There is so much to discover that we can use to become faster on a single lap. The bike, tyres and electronics, these three components have to harmonise in order to achieve this goal."

During the Sepang test, it was also announced that Davide Brivio, one of the most popular managers of recent years, will return to MotoGP and take on the role of Team Principal at Trackhouse. "Having him on board is very good for the team," commented Oliveira on the prominent new addition. "We have put together a strong squad and Davide's role is to find out what we riders need to feel comfortable. I'm looking forward to meeting him."

MotoGP test Sepang, combined times (6th to 8th February):

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 1'56.682 min

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.172 sec

3rd Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.233

4th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.256

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.409

6th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.588

7th Binder, KTM, + 0.625

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.661

9th Acosta, KTM, + 0.683

10th Mir, Honda, + 0.692

11. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.843

12th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.846

13th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.083

14th Miller, KTM, + 1.169

15th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.185

16th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.197

17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.260

18th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.318

19th Marini, Honda, + 1.326

20th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.991

21st Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 2.058

22nd Savadori, Aprilia, + 2.132

23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.183