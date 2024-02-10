Miguel Oliveira (Aprilia/18th): "The pace is better"
After three days of intensive testing - including with the aero rake at the rear to collect data on airflow - the world's fastest dentist failed to make a breakthrough: Miguel Oliveira was 1.3 seconds down on Francesco Bagnaia, and with 18th place in the combined timesheet of the Sepang test, he fell short of expectations for many observers.
The good news is that this result does not reflect the actual level of performance. "It's true that I'm struggling to get on a fast lap, so we need to improve in order to be competitive. But there are good reasons for this. We missed the right time window for a time attack on Thursday, we were too late. We made some changes to the settings and rode with them all day so that I could understand the Aprilia better. Our race pace is better," assured the Portuguese rider.
Although Oliveira realises that he has made progress with the RS-GP24 compared to last year's bike, there are still weak points. "There is potential for improvement, especially in terms of turn-in behaviour at high speeds, which I was unable to solve in Sepang. We will tackle this in Qatar."
When asked about the Aprilia, which is more difficult to handle due to the higher downforce and the associated physical effort, the Trackhouse rider commented as follows: "It always depends on whether the effort matches the lap time, then everything is fine. If you give it your all but don't set a good time, you get frustrated. That's not the case now. The fact is that the Aprilia has become a bit heavier, especially in the fast direction changes. But we will find a good compromise."
"We have done some work with the electronics, especially with the traction control I see a good basis," said the Portuguese rider, who also has a technological leap of two years behind him. Last year, he was still riding the 2022 model from the manufacturer from Noale. "Now I have a lot more options, not all of which I've tried yet. There is so much to discover that we can use to become faster on a single lap. The bike, tyres and electronics, these three components have to harmonise in order to achieve this goal."
During the Sepang test, it was also announced that Davide Brivio, one of the most popular managers of recent years, will return to MotoGP and take on the role of Team Principal at Trackhouse. "Having him on board is very good for the team," commented Oliveira on the prominent new addition. "We have put together a strong squad and Davide's role is to find out what we riders need to feel comfortable. I'm looking forward to meeting him."
MotoGP test Sepang, combined times (6th to 8th February):
1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 1'56.682 min
2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.172 sec
3rd Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.233
4th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.256
5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.409
6th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.588
7th Binder, KTM, + 0.625
8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.661
9th Acosta, KTM, + 0.683
10th Mir, Honda, + 0.692
11. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.843
12th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.846
13th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.083
14th Miller, KTM, + 1.169
15th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.185
16th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.197
17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.260
18th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.318
19th Marini, Honda, + 1.326
20th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.991
21st Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 2.058
22nd Savadori, Aprilia, + 2.132
23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.183