Augusto Fernández (21st): "Three very difficult days"

Augusto Fernández found himself at the bottom of the timesheets at the first official MotoGP test of the calendar year in Sepang, with only test riders Lorenzo Savadori (Aprilia) and Michele Pirro (Ducati) behind him.

Augusto Fernández and his GASGAS-Tech3 crew made a false start at the Sepang test, which also had an impact on the following days in Malaysia. "The first day was a disaster. We tried a route that didn't work. We wasted a bit of time," he admitted.

"We tried things that didn't work. You could say we are taking small steps by making the wrong decisions - time and time again," Augusto was still able to smile. Serious again, he made it clear: "It takes time. But the bike works, we see the other guys [from the KTM group] who are fast. That's why I'm convinced that we'll get there. We just have to be patient."

The lack of stability and grip at the rear in particular caused difficulties for the 26-year-old Spaniard. "I didn't have these problems last year and these things don't allow me to ride the way I can. Normally I was fast on the flowing sections of the track, but that wasn't the case now."

"It was a very, very difficult three days," summarised the 2022 Moto2 World Champion, adding: "But I'm happier with the work we did on Thursday, even if we're still slow. But I noticed improvements and felt the feeling coming back, especially on used tyres - we had to start somewhere."

"We lost the first day and the start of the second day," continued Augusto Fernández. "On Wednesday afternoon we got the feeling back a bit and on Thursday morning we tried a time chase, but if you're not ready you can't expect to do 1'56 or 1'57 - because everyone is doing record lap times. A crash could happen, which would make it even worse. So we focussed on my feeling. I managed to keep the pace for several laps in a row - at least low 1:59s. Everyone is setting 1:58 times, but we at least got closer in terms of pace. But we are a long way off in the time chase."

"I lost a bit of confidence on the first two days," said the Spaniard. "After that, it's difficult to make up for it in one day. Once you have that bad feeling, it's difficult to shake it off again - especially during the test when you do so many laps. I didn't feel comfortable."

That's why he now needs a reset ahead of the Qatar test (19 and 20 February). "Qatar was good last year. What went wrong in Sepang was perhaps the start of the test. I therefore want to start in Qatar with the base from the Grand Prix, even though we now have the new chassis. Because I felt good with the base. We will build on that and hope to have a better test and then a good race. I really need the two days of testing to regain confidence," emphasised Augusto Fernández.

MotoGP test Sepang, combined times (6th to 8th February):

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 1'56.682 min

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.172 sec

3rd Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.233

4th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.256

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.409

6th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.588

7th Binder, KTM, + 0.625

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.661

9th Acosta, KTM, + 0.683

10th Mir, Honda, + 0.692

11. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.843

12th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.846

13th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.083

14th Miller, KTM, + 1.169

15th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.185

16th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.197

17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.260

18th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.318

19th Marini, Honda, + 1.326

20th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.991

21st Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 2.058

22nd Savadori, Aprilia, + 2.132

23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.183