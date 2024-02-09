Augusto Fernández (21st): "Three very difficult days"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Augusto Fernández and his GASGAS-Tech3 crew made a false start at the Sepang test, which also had an impact on the following days in Malaysia. "The first day was a disaster. We tried a route that didn't work. We wasted a bit of time," he admitted.
"We tried things that didn't work. You could say we are taking small steps by making the wrong decisions - time and time again," Augusto was still able to smile. Serious again, he made it clear: "It takes time. But the bike works, we see the other guys [from the KTM group] who are fast. That's why I'm convinced that we'll get there. We just have to be patient."
The lack of stability and grip at the rear in particular caused difficulties for the 26-year-old Spaniard. "I didn't have these problems last year and these things don't allow me to ride the way I can. Normally I was fast on the flowing sections of the track, but that wasn't the case now."
"It was a very, very difficult three days," summarised the 2022 Moto2 World Champion, adding: "But I'm happier with the work we did on Thursday, even if we're still slow. But I noticed improvements and felt the feeling coming back, especially on used tyres - we had to start somewhere."
"We lost the first day and the start of the second day," continued Augusto Fernández. "On Wednesday afternoon we got the feeling back a bit and on Thursday morning we tried a time chase, but if you're not ready you can't expect to do 1'56 or 1'57 - because everyone is doing record lap times. A crash could happen, which would make it even worse. So we focussed on my feeling. I managed to keep the pace for several laps in a row - at least low 1:59s. Everyone is setting 1:58 times, but we at least got closer in terms of pace. But we are a long way off in the time chase."
"I lost a bit of confidence on the first two days," said the Spaniard. "After that, it's difficult to make up for it in one day. Once you have that bad feeling, it's difficult to shake it off again - especially during the test when you do so many laps. I didn't feel comfortable."
That's why he now needs a reset ahead of the Qatar test (19 and 20 February). "Qatar was good last year. What went wrong in Sepang was perhaps the start of the test. I therefore want to start in Qatar with the base from the Grand Prix, even though we now have the new chassis. Because I felt good with the base. We will build on that and hope to have a better test and then a good race. I really need the two days of testing to regain confidence," emphasised Augusto Fernández.
MotoGP test Sepang, combined times (6th to 8th February):
1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 1'56.682 min
2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.172 sec
3rd Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.233
4th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.256
5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.409
6th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.588
7th Binder, KTM, + 0.625
8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.661
9th Acosta, KTM, + 0.683
10th Mir, Honda, + 0.692
11. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.843
12th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.846
13th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.083
14th Miller, KTM, + 1.169
15th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.185
16th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.197
17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.260
18th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.318
19th Marini, Honda, + 1.326
20th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.991
21st Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 2.058
22nd Savadori, Aprilia, + 2.132
23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.183