Marc Márquez (Ducati) praises: "Acosta attacked"

The most important message from eight-time world champion Marc Márquez (30) after the strenuous Sepang MotoGP test was: He still needs time. And the Gresini Ducati rookie also provided examples: "When Jorge Lorenzo went to Ducati, for example, it looked like he was a long way off. People initially said he would never get there. But then he won races. It took my brother time, but he was fast at the end of last year - let's see!"

The #93 knows all too well: "To be fast, you have to be on the track. I knew that the reality would show itself in Sepang. With Martin it was once again like this: out - boom - and he was immediately fast! With the Honda, I was almost always right on my lap time after two stints. But it's taking even longer with the Ducati at the moment - it also took a long time in Sepang. I compare the data with the Ducati, but I compare the riding style even more. The bikes are quite similar. I still have to improve my riding style."

The six-time MotoGP champion said of his brother Alex Márquez (27), who was very fast in fourth place with a fabulous time of 1:56: "Alex won the sprint in Sepang. He was on the front row of the grid, if I remember correctly, and he was second in the main race. He was also super fast in the test, which is also good for our team. He set an incredible time behind the three factory Ducati. That's super positive. In terms of race pace, we were closer together. But he was definitely super-fast. Of course, I wish my brother and team-mate all the best."

Márquez also gave his first verdicton his rookie compatriot Pedro Acosta (19) from the Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 Team in Sepang: "Acosta will be super-fast this season. Pedro was already fast in the shakedown test, he was in the lead. Sure, he crashed - I don't know how many times - but that's part of it. That's the way you learn. He attacks - that's a good mentality! I always defend this mentality. Maybe it will take a little longer this time. But he's fast, he's a super talent. Maybe it will take some time, but sooner or later he will be racing for the world championship."

MotoGP test Sepang, combined times (6th to 8th February):

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 1:56.682 min

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.172 sec

3rd Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.233

4th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.256

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.409

6th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.588

7th Binder, KTM, + 0.625

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.661

9th Acosta, KTM, + 0.683

10th Mir, Honda, + 0.692

11. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.843

12th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.846

13th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.083

14th Miller, KTM, + 1.169

15th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.185

16th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.197

17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.260

18th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.318

19th Marini, Honda, + 1.326

20th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.991

21st Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 2.058

22nd Savadori, Aprilia, + 2.132

23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.183