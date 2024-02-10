Alex Hofmann: The big Sepang analysis, part 1

Exclusively on SPEEDWEEK.com, the ServusTV expert assesses the performance of Ducati, KTM and Honda at the first MotoGP test, names Pedro Acosta's strengths and knows when it counts for the rookie.

Ducati finished the Sepang test with a commanding lead. Have the Reds found something spectacularly new again, or have they just not stood still?

They have simply developed the best basis in recent years and have continued to work on it consistently over the winter. The season lasted until the end of November, so you can't expect any revolutions until the beginning of February. The Sepang test more or less confirmed the balance of power from the end of last year.

And the 1:56 times...

...should not be overrated in my opinion. Let's put it this way: the conditions were perfect. It never rained during the entire test and the track evolution was never disturbed. What's more, part of the track has new tarmac. It was not pure technical development that ensured hotter times. But yes, the entire field took a step forwards, not just Ducati. All the manufacturers set personal best times.

Luca Marini said that Honda had made the biggest step in relative terms. Do you agree?

The lap times were better than you could have expected. Joan Mir certainly treated himself to the right tyre at the optimum moment and then closed his eyes. In my opinion, the decisive factor was that many riders did sprint simulations. You have to make the effort to pick out the times and compare them directly. On the dry lap, the Honda times were okay, but we already know that from Marc Márquez last year. He was also able to put one out again and again.

Mir's long run lap times were 3 to 5 tenths faster per lap than those of the Ducatis.

That's a world! And you're not even in the pack. The Hondas were able to utilise their potential strengths in the sprint simulations in Sepang. In the race, they will tend to be snuffed out on the straights. Half a second per lap is a world in the current MotoGP.

You can sense a kind of quiet optimism at KTM. Do you agree?

When rookie Pedro Acosta comes along and, apart from two small mistakes, can set times like that without any errors, or is on a par with Brad Binder in long runs, then that's a clear indication that the package is working very well. Sepang is not an easy racetrack, on the contrary. To show this performance here proves how well he has already honed his skills. As always, his learning phase is very short. He is an empty sponge who soaks up everything. Pedro is a good example of how KTM is trying to stand up to Ducati with consistency.

Jack Miller has noticed that all four riders give similar feedback.

That's a good thing. KTM has finally reached a point where they have developed a clear line in all areas. The last few years have still been characterised by major upheavals. New frames, big aero changes and so on. Now they have found their system: This is the swingarm design, this is the engine. That way you confuse the riders less. As a result, the statements become more stringent and individual riders only take small steps to the left or right away from the baseline. The package is the best they have ever had in MotoGP. The important thing is that they can now reach this level everywhere. From the revolutionary phase, we are now moving into evolution. It's incredible how the RC16 has developed when you look at earlier stages.

If even a rookie can cope so well with the RC16: Is it then perhaps too easy to ride and not enough of a racing machine?

Or maybe it's a great bike that a damn good rookie is sitting on! In any case, Pedro Acosta has already arrived in Augusto Fernández's head. They know each other from Moto2. For Augusto, who is an incredibly great guy, it's quite a number that Pedro has pulled off here. Jack Miller will feel the same way, and Brad Binder will also start to worry. Pedro's arrival is a wake-up call for all the other riders in the field! At last KTM has managed to keep a rider of the very highest talent level and not lose him to the competition like Jorge Martín.

Martín once started as a high-flyer in MotoGP and promptly had his big accident in Portugal. Doesn't that show that you can't expect miracles even from super talents in their first year?

Absolutely right. The most important thing is for his team and his entire environment to apply the handbrake a little in his first year. Take it easy on the talent in the knowledge that it will only really blossom with experience. He puts zero pressure on himself and tries to avoid the Jorge Martín moment inPortimão, which isfollowed by the injury bench. In 2024, he should gather data and experience that will stand him in good stead for day X. You have to guide him carefully and show the big picture, because these guys put enough pressure on themselves on a day-to-day basis, especially Pedro Acosta. He's quick all by himself. He can't get carried away by the moment, he has to go through Q1 and take the few laps without getting stressed.

When will day X come for him?

If KTM and he grow together, then in two or three years I see him one hundred per cent there, racing for podiums race after race.