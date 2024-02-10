Trackhouse - Success with Brivio and Zeelenberg?

It was only a few months ago that the term Trackhouse Racing was completely unknown in the motorbike world. Thanks to the very dynamic and professional approach of Trackhouse owner Justin Marks, this has now changed. The swift and so far obviously very well-executed takeover of the second Aprilia MotoGP structure, which is starting the new season with 2024 specifications of the RS-GP as well as winning riders Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez, already testified to the seriousness of the team established in the US Nascar scene. Mastermind and owner Justin Marks has now landed another big MotoGP fish in Davide Brivio.

The Italian is one of the most respected personalities in the paddock, and not just because of his highly impressive racing CV - five MotoGP riders and four constructors' titles to his name. In addition to his undisputed abilities as a leader, Brivio is valued no less for his strong character. Despite having Italian blood and a deep-seated passion for motorsport, the 59-year-old is considered to be level-headed, balanced and extremely crisis-proof. A man who can judge the big picture, but also has an eye for detail and understands that only an all-round successful team structure can be successful. His last project to date in the MotoGP World Championship can be described as a masterpiece. He turned what was, to put it kindly, an average Suzuki team into winners through teamwork. Joan Mir took the 2020 title as the crowning glory.

After an immediate three-year excursion into Formula 1, the highly decorated motorbike racing manager returned to the MotoGP paddock. His move to the Trackhouse Racing team has resulted in an extremely high-calibre management structure. Brivio will now be working with Wilco Zeelenberg again. Zeelenberg, who as a world championship rider (250 cc world championship, GP winner in Hockenheim 1990) is also a veteran of professional sport, has the role of team manager at Trackhouse Racing. The Brivio-Zeelenberg duo formed the most successful interface in the glorious Yamaha days. Davide Brivio was instrumental in Valentino Rossi's move to the Yamaha camp. Zeelenberg, initially a successful team boss in the Supersport and Superbike World Championships, switched to the premier class in 2010 and, together with Jorge Lorenzo and Davide Brivio, ensured the continuation of Yamaha's dominance in those days.

During the MotoGP test in Sepang, the Dutchman spoke about the upcoming comeback with the Italian.

"We all know Davide Brivio very well. His return as headmaster of our team is very good news, for me and for the trackhouse structure. He has an incredible amount of experience from which we will all benefit. It's also very effective with him because we don't have to tell each other new secrets."

When asked what he expects from his new old colleague, Zeelenberg replies : "His ambition and passion for the sport are right up there, as well as his political flair and understanding of the team's needs. When it comes to making the best demands, finding the right budget and resources, his strengths will come into play. This is where we all expect an advantage for Trackhouse Racing."

Wilco Zeelenberg rejects fears that the two managers will get in each other's way: "Davide and I know each other extremely well and we won't bite each other. Our strengths are clearly divided. While I will mainly take care of the technical side, he will be responsible for the overall organisation. We have already worked together in this way in the past and we know that it works, also because we respect each other very much.

At the official pre-season test in Qatar (19/20 February), Davide Brivio will assume responsibility for his new role for the Italian-American MotoGP joint venture in the Trackhouse Racing pit. Meanwhile, nobody doubts the seriousness of Justin Marks' project.