Cat out of the bag: Mielke does MotoGP and DTM!

The German commentator Edgar Mielke will accompany the MotoGP World Championship on the pay-TV channel Sky - the rights period of the pay-TV channel for Germany is currently three years.

We are just waiting for the official confirmation from Sky Germany regarding the team presentation: Edgar "Eddie" Mielke (61) will return to the MotoGP World Championship in 2024 and commentate on the races for the pay-TV channel Sky.





The signing of the highly polarising Mielke has now been confirmed by the new Sky Sport editor-in-chief Alexander Rösner on a media industry platform. You should know about the background: Rösner was most recently at SAT1 and before that also at Sport1. Mielke and Rösner still know each other from these two stations. Rösner only switched from Sat1 to Sky in the autumn. Gernot Bauer, who was in charge of sports at Discovery (Eurosport Deutschland) until 2023, will take over at Sat1.





Mielke already reported on the motorbike world championships as a freelance editor for public television. He later worked as a commentator for RTL for the MotoGP on private television. This was followed by a stint at Sport 1.







Mielke also stood on the mat at Eurosport several times and offered himself to those responsible. However, the doors were closed at the time. From 2015 to 2018, Ron Rinnguth, Johannes Orasche and finally Harry Weber commentated at Eurosport. Even after that - during the era at ServusTV - Mielke was not an issue for the makers at the Red Bull Media House.





Interesting fact: According to his own statements, Mielke will continue to commentate on the DTM races at Sat1. However, there is a piquant collision: Sat1 will have to look for a replacement for the DTM classic at the Norisring in July of all months, as Mielke prefers the German home event at the Sachsenring to four-wheel racing on this date.



