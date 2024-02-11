Alex Hofmann: The big Sepang analysis, part 2

This time, the ServusTV expert evaluates Yamaha and Aprilia exclusively on SPEEDWEEK.com. How far has Marc Márquez already deciphered the Ducati? Where do carbon frames come from and who will fight for the world championship?

Part 2 of the big analysis of the first IRTA test. Yesterday, Alex analysed the performance of Ducati, Honda and KTM. Here are the remaining manufacturers and four personal favourites for the World Championship.







What did you notice about Aprilia?

They go full throttle. I know their way of working very well. Full of emotion, and sometimes they can't see the wood for the trees. That's a bit of a danger that I see. Aerodynamically, the bike is great and beautiful. But are they not getting bogged down? One example: Maverick Viñales is perhaps blessed with the greatest riding talent of all their riders. When he says that he can't feel the bike, that should give you pause for thought as a manufacturer. It could indicate that you are doing too much and losing the rider's instinct for the road.

What do you think of Trackhouse's move to install Davide Brivio?

Brilliant. Everything done right. There have always been dodgy people in motorsport in the past, but MotoGP has done a good job of sweeping these characters out in recent years. In Brivio they have a top man at the start. He can only do Aprilia good - also with regard to the fact that a satellite team must make sense and not be a burden for the manufacturer.

Raúl Fernandez still has to make do with the old bike until the middle of the season. Does such duplication make sense?

Aprilia simply has the problem of the lack of size of its racing department. It's a small, elite squad that has to try and ride this thing on a small budget. At this high level, with this quality and this pace of development, having eight bikes on a par with Ducati or KTM is Aprilia's biggest challenge at the moment.

Because?

There are so many things involved that you can't even imagine. Technical control, quality assurance, suppliers: it all has to fit together.

Where do the manufacturers get their carbon frames from, for example?

I can only speak about KTM. Technically, as a manufacturer you develop a mould, which is then used by specialist companies to lay, wrap and bake the frames. It's important not to be dependent on a single producer. Short-term planning is often necessary: How many pieces do I bring from which evolution, and if a rider has fabricated a total loss, the supplier must be able to accept orders quickly. Aprilia certainly has a disadvantage here compared to the Pierer Mobility Group. In Noale, there are simply not as many access points and the dense network of suppliers as in Mattighofen.

Does that mean that KTM has the carbon frames manufactured by different producers?

Exactly, they have not made themselves dependent on one manufacturer. There are two ways in racing: either you do it yourself and know exactly what you're doing - or you make sure you're not dependent on a supplier. KTM has two or three partners in the pipeline. Also in the event that things have to happen particularly quickly or a production line is blocked.

Yamaha clearly stated that they want to enter the World Championship with a satellite team in 2025. Smells like VR46, doesn't it?

Logic says so, but there are parallel negotiations with Ducati. There are two hearts beating in Valentino's chest: On the one hand, there are the connections to Yamaha, for whom he is also an ambassador and the Yamaha camp, but as long as Yamaha doesn't manage to put together a winning bike, they have to finance the fun themselves. If VR46 can no longer sell its sponsors victories and podiums like it did with Ducati, then there will be a high price to pay. As soon as Yamaha puts out a winning bike, Vale will switch immediately.

So you don't see that for 2024.

Well, Yamaha has made a step forward with the engine, but can they also improve the aerodynamics without losing another 5 or 6 km/h? By the middle of the second day of testing, you could tell that the guys were motivated, but were already running into the wall again. Day after day, the shoulders continue to slump as they did during the race weekends last year. Fabio pumps himself up, is hot, and then he realises: reality strikes. That's diabolical for the psyche of a racing driver and is transferred to the team. I can imagine Fabio soon marching his manager into action with the order to find him a seat in a winning team - no matter how cheap it is. Just like Marc has shown.

What did you think of Marc's performance during the Sepang test?

It was by no means a problem-free few days. The bike wasn't as prepared as it would have been for a factory team. But he rode a lot of laps and realised during the sprint simulations that he was already doing quite well. Over the years, he has learnt to avoid the problems of the Honda. The Ducati has far too much braking stability for his liking. He hacks into the irons and then the thing shows stability where there shouldn't be any. Remember the pictures: On the Honda, his rear wheel was really jumping around. Now he has grip and pushes it straight ahead. He has to take this step and change it. Once he's got that down, it becomes dangerous for the others.

Can too much stability be bad?

The Ducati has a longer wheelbase than the Honda. That makes it less agile. So he won't be able to jump in suddenly, as the Honda allowed. Pecco has adapted his style perfectly to the Ducati: Look how calm and smooth he moves on the bike in contrast to rodeo rider Marc! So what crew chief Francesco Carchedi can do: Gradually take away Marc's rear grip. But as soon as he realises how he can use it, he will demand it back again. Marc's riding style is currently in this transitional phase. Let's wait for the Qatar test.

Personal impression: He held back in Sepang.

He doesn't want to be the title favourite at the start in Qatar, come hell or high water. He doesn't want that at any price! He wants to work in peace, and when the lights go out in Qatar on Sunday, it will be Marc-time again anyway. Until then, he will try to keep his head down and pass the pressure on to the others.

And in Qatar?

He'll be fighting for the front row in qualifying, and I'm pretty sure that's where he'll start.

So your favourites?

La Bestia seems to be back and is a real threat if he stays healthy. We don't need to discuss the qualities of Pecco and Martín. Plus Marc. The packs are all very close together. In the end, the mentally strongest will win the title. Pecco has earned the number 1 spot once again, but the pressure in the cauldron with a fit Enea Bastianini is increasing for him. Marc Márquez is lurking two pits away. And Jorge Martín will certainly not want to lose the title again in the last race. In my opinion, a duel will turn into a four-way fight this year.

Will it be dirty, or will it be respectful?

These are all intelligent guys. They know that the price is too high for stupid games. We haven't seen the kind of action we used to see in the past, where people would race against each other or hand out hidden team orders. Maybe there will be a few verbal skirmishes off the track, but otherwise everything will be fair and square, I'm convinced of that. And that's what I like about MotoGP.