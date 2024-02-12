Don't miss it: Red Bull KTM presentation at 10am

After the Sepang test, the MotoGP team presentations continue this week, with the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team led by Brad Binder and Jack Miller hosting the digital launch this Monday.

In less than four weeks, the first winner of the 2024 MotoGP season will be crowned in the floodlights of Doha, before the second pre-season test is held in Qatar on 19 and 20 February. A series of team presentations will shorten the wait until then:



12 February: Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

13 February: Repsol Honda, Madrid/Spain

15 February: LCR Honda

18 February: Aprilia Racing, Doha/Qatar

28 February: Prima Pramac Racing

Red Bull KTM will kick things off at the beginning of this week. Brad Binder, who finished fourth in last year's World Championship, is entering his fifth MotoGP season (and his tenth overall with KTM). Jack Miller, who returned to the Austrian manufacturer last year, will complete ten seasons in the premier class in 2024.

The freshly painted RC16 will not be unveiled as part of a traditional presentation, but as part of a new digital concept. Fans are invited to take a look at ktm.com at 10am. The streaming programme in cooperation with motogp.com will start half an hour earlier - live on SPEEDWEEK.com: