Red Bull KTM: High goals for the 2024 MotoGP season

The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team with Brad Binder and Jack Miller has just kicked off the new MotoGP season with a digital presentation: the official pictures and first voices.

"I have the feeling that the package is now very complete and that we have the right people in the right place. Our rider line-up also makes me very happy," emphasised Pit Beirer at the Red Bull KTM team presentation. The KTM Motorsport Director emphasised that everyone had developed over the past few years ahead of the Austrian manufacturer's eighth season in the premier class of MotoGP. So far, there have been seven GP victories (five by Miguel Oliveira, two by Brad Binder) and two sprint victories (by Binder last year in Las Termas and Jerez).

"We celebrated these victories and achieved a lot last year: fourth place in the Riders' Championship, second place in the Constructors' Championship - but of course, our big goal and our big dream is to work towards the World Championship title, and I have the feeling that we are ready for 2024," said Beirer, making no secret of his World Championship ambitions.

"The commitment is just as strong as it was on day one," added KTM Board Member Hubert Trunkenpolz. "We will not give up until we have won this title. Because it's something we really want, and in time we will achieve it."

A job that Brad Binder would love to finish for the Austrians. Last year's world championship fourth-placed rider is facing his tenth KTM season in total, his fifth in the MotoGP class. "The development is pointing upwards: Eleventh, sixth, sixth and fourth - I have no doubt that we will be better than fourth. Last year's season was great at times, but there were also difficult moments and I have the feeling that we could have done better. We were much more competitive every weekend and always in the podium zone. We can make the difference this season," said the 28-year-old South African, eager to attack.

His Red Bull KTM team-mate is Jack Miller, as he was last year. He is entering his tenth MotoGP season. He has already celebrated four victories in this time (one on Honda, three on Ducati), but has yet to win on the RC16.

The 29-year-old Australian, who became a father for the first time in September, emphasised that 2023 was a learning year in which he grew as a rider and a person. Becoming the first rider ever to triumph on three different brands in the four-stroke MotoGP era is now his next big goal on the race track. "Definitely. We came close on the last day last year, but it wasn't meant to be," said Miller, referring to the season finale in Valencia, when he crashed while leading. "That just made me even hungrier for this year."