Jack Miller (KTM): "Nice or not, it's fun"

After the digital team launch of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Jack Miller reported back from Australia in a good mood for his virtual press round: "As you've seen, the bike looks the same as last year, everything looks great. My boot is different and my helmet design has changed a bit too. I'm pretty happy with how everything looks!"

In fact, there were no surprises in the design of the RC16 for the 2024 MotoGP season, but attentive observers quickly noticed a detail on Miller's look, more specifically on his Alpinestars boots: on the right, he remained true to the predominantly blue colours of his home country, but the left boot is now red and orange. there was no particular reason for this, the 29-year-old Australian replied when asked by SPEEDWEEK.com. "I just wanted to provide a bit of variety so that you can at least recognise the year in the pictures afterwards. I've often had the same bike in my career over the years, at Marc VDS, Pramac and Ducati. To make it a bit easier to recognise the year, we've made a small change," he grinned.

Miller is entering his tenth season in the premier class. The latest developments - especially in the area of aerodynamics - are even criticised by some observers and those involved. Jack doesn't let this spoil the fun: "Riding a MotoGP bike is the best job in the world - regardless of aerodynamics, ride height devices, shapeshifters or whatever you want to call them... Having the privilege of being one of the 22 most talented motorbike riders in the world for almost ten years now has been a great journey for me. Every time I get my arse on that bike, ride out of the pitlane and turn off the pitlane speed limiter, it's the greatest feeling - nothing else in the world compares to it. It's always a pleasure to sit on such a monster, regardless of its shape and regardless of whether you think it's beautiful or not, it's fun!"

The declared goal of the four-time MotoGP winner (1x on Honda, 3x on Ducati) for 2024 is his first KTM victory in the premier class, whereby he could make history as the first rider in the MotoGP four-stroke era with victories on three different brands. Does the 2023 World Championship runner-up feel ready for this in his second season on the RC16? "I would have been ready to win in Valencia, but unfortunately we all know how that turned out," he said, referring to his crash at the 2023 season finale. "I've only been thinking about it for the past two and a half months."

The good preparation over the winter, thanks to intensive collaboration with the Red Bull Athlete Performance Centre, was hardly affected by the scaphoid fracture that Miller suffered during the winter break - or rather in the Australian summer - during motocross training. "I broke my scaphoid pretty soon after I got home. It was raining, so I didn't want to train on the road bike and rode motocross instead. I had a small crash and broke my scaphoid, but I didn't realise that at the time. I picked up my bike, rode another 20-minute session and washed my bike at home. I then looked after Pip and my nephew - and then it swelled up quite a bit."

Subsequent checks at the hospital confirmed the fracture, but a splint was sufficient as nothing had shifted. "It didn't really affect my preparation and I didn't have any problems while riding in Sepang," assured "Thriller Miller".