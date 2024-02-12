Brad Binder (KTM): "Regular victories are the goal"

The fact that Red Bull KTM Factory Racing wants to fight for the world title in the eighth MotoGP season in 2024 could not be overheard at the virtual team launch on Monday. After finishing fourth overall last year, Brad Binder also sees an upward trend and is convinced that he can make the difference with his team this year.

"The first really noticeable difference was that the engineers really improved our engine braking," said Binder, reporting on the biggest progress made at the Sepang test. "It was much more consistent and it also seemed much easier to make adjustments in the areas where we wanted to. The second thing was that we improved the turn-in behaviour and the grip of the rear wheel a bit. These are two things that will certainly help us over the course of the season. But we still have a bit of work to do in Qatar. We have to try to bring together all the little things we have found. Then we'll get a better idea of where we stand."

For himself personally, the 28-year-old South African would like to improve two aspects in particular: "If I can do the qualifying sessions a bit better, that would be a massive relief, because it's so much easier when you're already racing with the two or three top guys. That is one area in which I would like to improve. The second is that I want to handle my tyres better as a rider. It's important that at the end of the race our tyres still have as much in them as the competition, if not more. Last year, I always had the impression that we struggled a bit more with our tyres. This is a key area that I want to work on: to drive just as fast, but to protect the tyres a little more. If I can do that, I'm confident that I'll have a better chance of being strong and fighting at the end of the race."

However, the Ducati armada was once again very strong at the Sepang test with six representatives in the top eight. Is it possible for KTM to compete against the world champions from Borgo Panigale in 2024? "It's clear that everyone has taken a step forward. I think we have taken a step, but that also applies to the other manufacturers. It's always cool to see this progress when MotoGP as a whole evolves," said Binder. "As far as we are concerned, we know what our goals are. We want to fight at the front and hopefully win regularly. That's what I want to achieve - not just me, but of course everyone at KTM. And I believe it is possible."

Referring to the Sepang timesheets, the Red Bull KTM star said: "On the last day I didn't set a fast lap in the morning, I had a few small problems. But I set a very fast time at the end when it was hot. I'm pretty confident that if we start a time chase at the right time like the others, we won't be far away. I feel good, I feel comfortable and we'll see what this year brings."

In fact, shortly before the end of the test in Malaysia, Brad Binder, in seventh place, came within 0.625 seconds of the fabulous times set by the Ducati riders around defending champion Pecco Bagnaia, all of which were achieved on Thursday morning in optimal conditions.

MotoGP test Sepang, combined times (6th to 8th February):

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 1'56.682 min

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.172 sec

3rd Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.233

4th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.256

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.409

6th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.588

7th Binder, KTM, + 0.625

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.661

9th Acosta, KTM, + 0.683

10th Mir, Honda, + 0.692

11. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.843

12th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.846

13th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.083

14th Miller, KTM, + 1.169

15th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.185

16th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.197

17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.260

18th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.318

19th Marini, Honda, + 1.326

20th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.991

21st Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 2.058

22nd Savadori, Aprilia, + 2.132

23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.183