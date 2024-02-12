Francesco Guidotti (KTM): "Acosta has amazed everyone"

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing held a digital team launch on Monday morning. Team manager Francesco Guidotti was also in attendance. The Italian, who returned to KTM from Pramac Ducati two years ago, took the opportunity to comment on the preparations and testing in Sepang: "The feeling of the riders is getting better. The lap times were crazy. We have two more days of testing [in Qatar] to sort out the final parts. There's not much more to say, it's almost time to get going."

Guidotti also revealed: "We have done things a little differently than before the 2023 season. The basis is now more solid, we have now worked more on details. As before 2023, we hardly ever gave the riders the same bike. As a result, they have not always had what they will have in the end. But we have started at a different level this time, so we can be optimistic."

"The chassis will be the one we had in the last five races in 2023," added Guidotti. "We were quite brave to bring it after Dani [Pedrosa]'s short test in Misano. We didn't know much back then. But we had to do it to gain this experience. The best test is a race. We still have to decide the specification of the engine and a few aero details. As far as the electronics are concerned, we are starting with new experiences. So the next two days of testing will be very important. We then also have to prepare for the first race," he said, referring to the World Championship opener from 8 to 10 March under the floodlights of Doha.

On the tiresome subject of tyre pressure, Guidotti said: "The rule applies to everyone and we have all had experience with it. The penalty will now be a disqualification. But there is still room to manage this issue if everyone agrees. We are now looking at new proposals."

Regarding the planned wildcards for the noble testers Pol Espargaró and Dani Pedrosa, Guidotti explained: "Six wildcards are what we can potentially do, but that's really a lot. I don't think we will take that many. We are planning some wildcards with Pol and Dani, but we haven't decided anything concrete yet."

Regarding MotoGP newcomer Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3), the KTM team manager said: "I think he has amazed everyone - including me! It's not just about performance and speed, but also about his technical comments. It was as if he had known the bike for a long time. I was surprised by his performance. I am very happy that he will be part of the family."

Red Bull KTM wants to fight for the title in the eighth MotoGP season right to the end. Asked about the current superiority of Ducati, Guidotti said: "We are optimistic, otherwise we would have been beaten before the start. It is clear that it will not be easy to defeat such a superior force. But you have to realise that KTM has done an incredible job. That's where the incredible results in 2020 and 2021 came from. We're now in the phase where it's all about the details. We don't have to make excuses, we have improved. MotoGP is really difficult - Yamaha and Honda have been around for more than 20 years and are now struggling. But that is also motivation for us again. We want to improve further in 2024 and simply have to try to beat Ducati."