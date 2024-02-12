Marc Márquez (Ducati): Grief and new culture

After the MotoGP test in Sepang, Gresini-Ducati rookie Marc Márquez commented in detail on the differences in the way Honda and Gresini work. He already had to come to terms with a heavy loss in the run-up to the test.

Marc Márquez finished the Sepang test in 6th place. 30-year-old Spaniard was one of the hardest-working MotoGP riders after a difficult first day and also set a strong time with new tyres at the end.

Asked about the differences in culture and working methods between Repsol Honda and Gresini Ducati, the 30-year-old Spaniard explained: "More than in the Italian and Japanese culture, the difference is the fact of being a factory team or a private team. As a factory team you have to try many things. On the one hand, you have to understand the way of driving. You have to be focussed and very precise in your comments. It's all about the further development of the motorbike. Now I'm in a different situation. I'm now focussing more on how I have to ride myself."

The eight-time world champion added: "The information doesn't flow in the same way as it does at Honda. I worked with the other crew for twelve years, so you have to bear that in mind too. Honda is Honda after all - it's HRC and I have massive respect for them. One is a factory team and Gresini is a private team - a family team. But if we want to fight at the top, then the path is the same in both cases. Everything has to be well organised."

Marc and Alex Márquez also had to deal with great sadness recently. Just before the start of the IRTA test, the brothers had to digest the death of their beloved grandfather, to whom the two motorbike world stars were very close. Grandad Ramon, who was one of their biggest fans, always kept an eye on his grandchildren's impressive career and cheered them on with great emotion. He lived to be a proud 92 years old. Ramon even regularly set off fireworks at home in Cervera after his boys' victories.

The Márquez brothers visited their grandfather in the retirement home several times during the winter break. They always played fun games with their sprightly grandad. Ramon was also featured in the Amazon documentary "Marc Márquez: All In". In it, Marc tearfully promised his grandpa that he would win again after the 2020 fiasco.

MotoGP test Sepang, combined times (6th to 8th February):

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 1:56.682 min

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.172 sec

3rd Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.233

4th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.256

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.409

6th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.588

7th Binder, KTM, + 0.625

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.661

9th Acosta, KTM, + 0.683

10th Mir, Honda, + 0.692

11. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.843

12th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.846

13th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.083

14th Miller, KTM, + 1.169

15th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.185

16th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.197

17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.260

18th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.318

19th Marini, Honda, + 1.326

20th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.991

21st Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 2.058

22nd Savadori, Aprilia, + 2.132

23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.183