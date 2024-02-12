Marc Márquez (Ducati): Grief and new culture
Marc Márquez finished the Sepang test in 6th place. 30-year-old Spaniard was one of the hardest-working MotoGP riders after a difficult first day and also set a strong time with new tyres at the end.
Asked about the differences in culture and working methods between Repsol Honda and Gresini Ducati, the 30-year-old Spaniard explained: "More than in the Italian and Japanese culture, the difference is the fact of being a factory team or a private team. As a factory team you have to try many things. On the one hand, you have to understand the way of driving. You have to be focussed and very precise in your comments. It's all about the further development of the motorbike. Now I'm in a different situation. I'm now focussing more on how I have to ride myself."
The eight-time world champion added: "The information doesn't flow in the same way as it does at Honda. I worked with the other crew for twelve years, so you have to bear that in mind too. Honda is Honda after all - it's HRC and I have massive respect for them. One is a factory team and Gresini is a private team - a family team. But if we want to fight at the top, then the path is the same in both cases. Everything has to be well organised."
Marc and Alex Márquez also had to deal with great sadness recently. Just before the start of the IRTA test, the brothers had to digest the death of their beloved grandfather, to whom the two motorbike world stars were very close. Grandad Ramon, who was one of their biggest fans, always kept an eye on his grandchildren's impressive career and cheered them on with great emotion. He lived to be a proud 92 years old. Ramon even regularly set off fireworks at home in Cervera after his boys' victories.
The Márquez brothers visited their grandfather in the retirement home several times during the winter break. They always played fun games with their sprightly grandad. Ramon was also featured in the Amazon documentary "Marc Márquez: All In". In it, Marc tearfully promised his grandpa that he would win again after the 2020 fiasco.
MotoGP test Sepang, combined times (6th to 8th February):
1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 1:56.682 min
2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.172 sec
3rd Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.233
4th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.256
5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.409
6th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.588
7th Binder, KTM, + 0.625
8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.661
9th Acosta, KTM, + 0.683
10th Mir, Honda, + 0.692
11. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.843
12th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.846
13th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.083
14th Miller, KTM, + 1.169
15th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.185
16th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.197
17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.260
18th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.318
19th Marini, Honda, + 1.326
20th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.991
21st Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 2.058
22nd Savadori, Aprilia, + 2.132
23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.183