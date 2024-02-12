Pit Beirer: KTM is ready for the MotoGP title fight

The task for Brad Binder and Co. is clear: Red Bull KTM Factory is determined to fight for the MotoGP title in 2024. "That is the goal," confirmed Pit Beirer. "We were fourth and the realistic next goal is to get a rider on the podium. But we didn't put in all this effort and then say: 'We're already happy with a podium'. We want to fight for the title."

What makes the Austrian Motorsport Director confident that the right moment has come in the eighth season of the MotoGP project? "Of course, we had a long-term strategy for this project and it is already very clear in our calendar that we want to fight for the title in 2024 - the will and the realistic goals can of course diverge a bit, but what makes me confident: I am observing the process that is taking place here and I can see the details in which we are still improving and the leap we have now made."

"Of course, I'm also aware of the opponents we're up against," admitted Beirer. "But the day we no longer believe that we can become world champions, we will end the project. It is true that we have the very big and determined goal of fighting for the title. We are now close to the point where we can permanently join the fight at the front. We are ready."

Brad Binder leads the RC16 riders as last year's world championship runner-up, but rookie Pedro Acosta is also already the talk of the town. Last year's Moto2 World Champion mixed up the top 10 during the tests in Sepang and also impressed with his approach in the pits.

"I saw what you all saw. He did fantastic things," said Beirer when asked about the 19-year-old Spaniard from the Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 Team. "He got better and better on each of the six days of testing and ended up with a lap time that was two tenths off his pole time from last year. The level at which he started in this class is really high. Everyone has talked about how many records he has broken in the other classes and how young he is - but it's always interesting to see what really happens when you move up from Moto2 to MotoGP. It can go better than expected, but things can also be much more difficult. But he's great, he's just good."

"There is a natural talent in the guy that is just great, even in the wind tunnel," Beirer revealed further details about Acosta's strong MotoGP debut. "Normally you have to explain to a rider what he should and shouldn't do in order to find another detail. Pedro just gets on the bike and does everything perfectly. His lap time was impressive, as was the way he spoke to the engineers. That may have the same value for his future in the sport as his speed - how he can get across what he wants and what set-up he needs. That was perhaps even more impressive for us than his pure speed. Because we knew that would be there. So yes, he is good."

Could it be difficult for Pierer Mobility AG to manage the situation if Acosta is also faster than the Red Bull KTM factory riders Binder and Miller? "If Brad is on the podium and Acosta is faster, I think we can deal with the problem," Beirer replied with a grin. "But we shouldn't put too much pressure on this kid, he's still young and just coming into this class. I am absolutely convinced that he will make us better, with regard to all four riders. And not better because he's putting pressure on anyone. He will be strong and all our riders will be able to look at his data and his riding style, just as Pedro will analyse Brad's data, for example. For us, there can be nothing better than a good competition between the four riders pushing each other. I really hope that will be our biggest problem."