Live: Unveiling of the 2024 Repsol Honda design

Joan Mir and Luca Marini will be wearing the new Repsol Honda colours for the first time this Tuesday. MotoGP fans can see just how much the design has changed since the Márquez era live on SPEEDWEEK.com from 9.30am.

With the departure of Marc Márquez, there are likely to be major changes to the livery of the factory RC213V for the first time in a long time. Red Bull withdrew (and will sponsor Tech3 again in 2024). Although title sponsor Repsol remains on board, it was rumoured from Spain that the mineral oil company renegotiated the economic conditions without the six-time MotoGP champion in the line-up and will subsequently set the tone less on the fairing.

Attentive observers already noticed this in Sepang: The "Honda" lettering dominated the black test fairing, while the long-standing main sponsor "Repsol" - HRC and the Spanish company have been firmly linked in the "premier class" since 1995 - was reduced in size and moved further down.

The extent to which the Repsol Honda design will actually change for the 2024 MotoGP season will be revealed today, Tuesday, at Warner Music in Spain's capital Madrid. The team presentation with former world champion Joan Mir (26) and new signing Luca Marini (26) will begin at 9.30 am.



Fans can watch live on SPEEDWEEK.com: