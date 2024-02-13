New Repsol Honda era in the shadow of Marc Márquez

After many years, the Repsol Honda factory team changed its line-up for the 2024 MotoGP season with Joan Mir and Luca Marini. Despite his departure, Marc Márquez was still a topic of discussion at the HRC team presentation.

From 2013 to 2023, Marc Márquez played a key role in shaping the history of Repsol Honda in the premier class with six MotoGP titles, 59 GP victories, 101 podiums and 64 pole positions. After the injury misery and troublesome years on a faltering RC213V, the soon-to-be 31-year-old Spaniard said an early goodbye to the Honda Racing Corporation at the end of the 2023 season and instead ventured a new start in the private Ducati customer team of Gresini Racing on a GP23 from the previous season.

His team-mate from last year, Joan Mir, and his successor, Luca Marini, appeared for the first time in Madrid on Tuesday in the heavily revamped Repsol Honda livery - the departure of superstar Márquez also played a role here, as Repsol subsequently renegotiated the economic terms of the 30-season collaboration - and at the same time had to face questions about the long-standing Honda figurehead once again.

"The truth is that I haven't thought about Marc all year. It's more something that people on the outside talk about," said Mir, remaining calm. "The main goal here should be to fight at the highest level, regardless of the riders who have been in this team in recent years. With or without Marc, we have to fight, that's all."

"I agree with Joan," Marini concurred. "Marc has made history with Honda, he has done great things - and I want to do the same. I am fully aware of the work I have to do to achieve this and I am fully focussed on it. A new era has now begun for Honda."

The last Repsol Honda victory to date - by Marc Márquez - dates back to 24 October 2021 (Alex Rins won the 2023 Texas GP on the LCR Honda).

When will there be the first victory for the new factory duo? "I wish I knew," replied Repsol Honda Team Manager Alberto Puig. "We have to be realistic, we are coming from a weak position, in previous years we were not very good for many reasons. Now we have seen that we have laid the foundations to start catching up. We really hope that we can reduce the gap in the first half of the season. It would be great if Joan and Luca could fight for the podium before the summer break."

Getting back to winning ways is the goal that Repsol Honda and the new rider duo share for 2024. "That's what we're working towards and that's what we're focussed on," Puig confirmed.

Last but not least, Marc Márquez himself left a back door open for a return to HRC by emphasising several times that he hoped to cross paths with his long-time family again in the future. When asked directly by a Spanish colleague in Madrid whether the six-time MotoGP champion would return in 2025 if the RC213V proved to be competitive, Puig replied straightforwardly: "I will also say it very directly, I don't know."

Repsol Honda's successes in the premier class (since 1995)

15 world championship titles:

6 Marc Márquez: 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019

4 Mick Doohan: 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998

2 Valentino Rossi: 2002, 2003

1 Casey Stoner: 2011

1 Nicky Hayden: 2006

1 Alex Crivillé: 1999



183 GP victories:

Marc Márquez: 59

Mick Doohan: 35

Dani Pedrosa: 31

Valentino Rossi: 20

Casey Stoner: 15

Alex Crivillé: 14

Tadayuki Okada: 4

Nicky Hayden: 3

Andrea Dovizioso: 1

Tohru Ukawa: 1



455 podium places:

Dani Pedrosa: 112

Marc Márquez: 101

Mick Doohan: 48

Alex Crivillé: 44

Valentino Rossi: 31

Casey Stoner: 26

Nicky Hayden: 25

Tadayuki Okada: 21

Andrea Dovizioso: 15

Tohru Ukawa: 10

Sete Gibernau: 5

Max Biaggi: 4

Alex Barros: 4

Takuma Aoki: 3

Shinichi Itoh: 2

Alex Márquez: 2

Pol Espargaró: 2