Joan Mir (Honda): "The most important year of my career"

Former world champion Joan Mir (26) knows how much is at stake in 2024. After all, he is one of the many MotoGP riders whose contract expires at the end of the year. Which gives the Repsol Honda factory rider courage.

Joan Mir experienced a truly disastrous season in his debut year as a Repsol Honda factory rider. 24 crashes took their toll. Head and neck trauma forced the Mallorcan to withdraw from the second race of the season in Argentina, and a hand injury sustained in Mugello forced him to miss three Grands Prix. To make matters worse, the season finale in Valencia ended prematurely after a crash in FP1 with further neck trauma.

Successful experiences such as fifth place at the premiere of the Indian GP (also due to the track characteristics, which - similar to Austin - particularly favoured Honda) were few and far between. With just 26 points, the 2020 MotoGP World Champion only finished 22nd in last year's World Championship standings.

Ahead of his second year on the RC213V, the 26-year-old emphasised at the presentation of the new Repsol Honda livery for the 2024 season: "It's a very important year for me, perhaps the most important year of my career. If a rider is not at the front for a year, that's fatal. Let's not even talk about two years... I'm ready to give it my all, and so is Honda."

What makes Joan Mir confident: "I enjoyed the test in Sepang. It feels good to see the light at the end of the tunnel," he emphasised after finishing tenth in the combined timesheets at the Sepang test last week. "I am very optimistic. I have seen that they are working very hard at Honda. In a short space of time they have brought out a very different bike - with noticeable improvements, for example in terms of weight and performance. I already realised in Valencia that they are working very hard. Between Valencia and Sepang we made another step forward and hopefully we will continue to improve in Qatar. I wish more than anyone that we can progress and enjoy the races again."

His new pit crew around crew chief Santi Hernandez, who Mir took over from Marc Márquez, also contributes to the good mood. "The feeling with the team is great. We spent a lot of time together at the Sepang test and got to know each other a little better. I think we have a very similar way of working. Everything happens in a very natural way, which is very positive."

Team manager Alberto Puig backed Mir up in an interview with motogp.com on the sidelines of the team presentation: "We know Joan from the past and we know that he had a lot of difficulties with the bike last year. This year, however, he has regained his confidence. He is a very fast rider, he is a two-time world champion, so there is no question mark for us. We will see how this bike can help him show his potential."

MotoGP test Sepang, combined times (6th to 8th February):

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 1'56.682 min

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.172 sec

3rd Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.233

4th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.256

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.409

6th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.588

7th Binder, KTM, + 0.625

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.661

9th Acosta, KTM, + 0.683

10th Mir, Honda, + 0.692

11. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.843

12th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.846

13th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.083

14th Miller, KTM, + 1.169

15th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.185

16th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.197

17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.260

18th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.318

19th Marini, Honda, + 1.326

20th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.991

21st Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 2.058

22nd Savadori, Aprilia, + 2.132

23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.183