KTM: Is only the last step really missing?

How close is KTM really to MotoGP dominator Ducati? The fact that progress has been made in Mattighofen in recent years is undisputed. But how do you measure it? We delve into the figures.

At the presentation of the RC16, KTM Motorsport boss Pit Beirer set the following goals for 2024: "We were fourth last season and the realistic next goal is to get a rider on the podium. But we haven't put in all this effort just to say: 'We're happy with a podium'. We want to fight for the title."

KTM finished second in the manufacturers' standings last season, just ahead of Aprilia. Ducati scored 700 points, KTM 370, while Red Bull KTM Factory Racing finished fourth in the Team World Championship - behind Pramac, the Ducati factory team and VR46. For the first time since 2020, there was not a single victory in orange. (Only Yamaha never won a GP last year).

In the riders' category, fourth place for Brand Binder was the best result in KTM history - and this fourth place was more than just well protected at the back. If Jack Miller hadn't finished six races outside the points, the team standings would have been tighter and VR46 would have been within reach.

Then there were the sprint races for the first time: In a separate sprint world championship, Brad Binder would have finished third on the podium and Jack Miller, in ninth, would have made up two places on the actual final world championship standings. (Incidentally, Brad's two sprint wins in Argentina and Jerez were the only ones by a non-Ducati rider, along with Aleix Espargaró's win in Barcelona).



Positions vs. times

Whichever way you look at it: KTM was second behind the superior Ducatis in terms of positions in 2023. But just as there are always different tables in football to serve as motivation for the individual teams, there has been the Beirer list in Mattighofen/Munderfing since the beginning. Early on, the motorsport boss defined not the result but the gap to the winners as the decisive criterion. He believed that a lucky fifth place with a 10-second gap was worth less than a hard-fought tenth place with a five-second gap to the top.

So let's dive into the numbers.

At the 2023 season opener in Portugal, Jack Miller was the fastest KTM rider in qualifying, 0.323 seconds behind pole man Marc Márquez. In the race, Brad Binder was 8.247 seconds behind winner Bagnaia. At the season finale in Valencia, Miller (again fastest KTM) was 0.230 seconds behind the pole position of Viñales in qualifying, Brad Binder finally finished the race 2.347 seconds behind winner Bagnaia. Here, too, the trend is clear: KTM has caught up with the front runners during the season, both in terms of time on a fast lap and race pace.

Let's take the comparison to 2022, when KTM won two GPs (Indonesia and Thailand): There, KTM was 0.339 seconds off the lead on a qualifying lap at the season opener (Qatar) and 0.418 seconds off the lead at the finale in Valencia. In the first race, Brad Binder finished second in the final, 0.346 seconds behind winner Bastianini (Ducati). In the final race, the South African also fought for victory right up to the finish line and was beaten by Rins on the Suzuki by 0.396 seconds. Supposed conclusion: KTM was closer to the top in 2022 than in 2023. If only it weren't for those championship points!



Consistency wins the title

In the 2022 season, spearhead Binder collected 188 points with one retirement, last season 290 points with four retirements. To get a realistic picture, however, you have to subtract the 109 points from the sprint races last season. The bottom line is 181 points - albeit with three fewer finishes. Meaning nothing other than: On average, Brad Binder was further ahead last season than the year before, adjusted for retirements. In addition, the two victories in 2022 were won by Miguel Oliveira, who was significantly less consistent than the South African over the course of the season: the two victories were his only appearances on the podium at all!

We therefore identify consistency as a factor in being able to fight for the world championship and orientate ourselves on last year's world champion duel. Both Bagnaia and Martín failed to finish four times (or were unable to start at all). So here we have a tie. Bagnaia came away empty-handed in Argentina, while his rival Martín scored a whopping 26 points more in the sprint races over the course of the season - and yet he became world champion. How does that work? Through consistency. The Italian finished on the podium in all (!) of the other races, while Martín was occasionally scattered with results in the (front) midfield. And that was already too much. We learnt that everyone falls off the wagon here and there. Over the course of the season, it more or less evens out. To become world champion, however, you need a combination of rider and bike that is always capable of winning under all circumstances and on all race tracks in order to come out on top at the end of a long year.

Which brings us back to KTM in 2024. As Alex Hofmann correctly analyses HERE and Jack Miller confirms HERE, the RC16 gives all riders comparable feedback - and they thank it with comparable times. Let's dive into the exciting world of facts and figures one last time. On the last day of the Sepang test, almost all riders rode sprint simulations, including the fastest Ducati and KTM riders of the day. If you take the trouble to calculate the average times from these runs, you get the following values:

Jorge Martín: 1:58.390

Enea Bastianini: 1:58.437

Brad Binder: 1:58.639

Pedro Acosta: 1:58.644

(By the way, the fastest rider of the day Francesco Bagnaia set a simulation average of 1:58.659, so he is a little out of the ordinary here).

So the hard facts tell us that KTM has closed the gap to Ducati to two to three tenths of a second over the winter - under perfect, fair conditions for everyone with fit riders and without the stress of competition. Because this factor also needs to be factored in during the season.