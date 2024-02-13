Luca Marini: Memories of his childhood and Vale

For Repsol Honda newcomer Luca Marini, the first official appearance in the new leathers for the 2024 MotoGP World Championship was a very special moment. After all, his brother Valentino Rossi was one of his predecessors.

"It's an honour for me to join the Repsol Honda team, I already had a bike in their colours as a child. To be here now is a dream come true, as if it were destiny," enthused Luca Marini at the team presentation in Madrid. "The bike looks beautiful, the colours are something new and quite different - and of course we hope to be fast with it."

The fact that the now 26-year-old Italian was already sitting on a mini bike at the age of four was not directly due to the great successes of his half-brother Valentino Rossi. "It was my decision to start riding motorbikes," said "Maro" looking back. "I never saw my brother as a MotoGP rider, he was just my brother. I asked my father one day if I could try motorcycling - and now I'm at Repsol Honda, which is incredible."

Incidentally, "Vale" was one of the first people Luca ever spoke to about his move to the Repsol Honda factory team. "Of course he gives me advice, we talk a bit about everything - and he's also very happy that I'm here," Marni revealed.

The fact that the HRC colours with lots of blue and black in the design of the factory RC213V set the tone again after many years of the same Repsol look, brought back memories of the Rossi era for some observers - especially in combination with the yellow accents on the equipment of Marni's team-mate Joan Mir. The nine-time world champion won two premier class titles for Repsol Honda in 2002 and 2003.

More than 20 years later, his younger brother is following in his footsteps, even leaving the family-owned VR46 Racing Team and a Ducati, which is still the most competitive motorbike in the MotoGP field. "Honda is in a complicated moment," Marini is aware. "But I am fully motivated because we are pursuing a common goal. It's important for a rider to be in a factory team, and this team in particular has always been my goal. I know it's not the best moment in the team's history, but the goal is to get back there."

"We are only at the beginning of our journey together, but I already feel part of the team and I feel the support of the engineers. I've only done six days on the bike, so we'll try to make the most of the last test and start the season in the best possible way," said Marini, referring to the second pre-season test on 19 and 20 February and the World Championship opener from 8 to 10 March, both in Doha, Qatar.

The Honda newcomer admitted that the gap was not yet small enough. "We still have more work to do, but the direction is now very clear. I am convinced that the bike will improve a lot over the course of the season and with the 'concessions'. As riders, we have to get the best possible results. It won't be easy at the beginning, but I believe that we will manage it over the course of the season."

Unlike his team-mate Joan Mir, Marini can plan for two years; he has a contract up to and including 2025. The six-time Moto2 GP winner formulated his objectives for this period as follows: "It is now very important that I understand how I have to ride the Honda. Because the riding style is very different compared to my bike from previous years. But every time I go out on the track, it gets easier. The goal is to have a competitive bike to win as soon as possible."

Repsol Honda's successes in the premier class (since 1995)

15 world championship titles:

6 Marc Márquez: 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019

4 Mick Doohan: 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998

2 Valentino Rossi: 2002, 2003

1 Casey Stoner: 2011

1 Nicky Hayden: 2006

1 Alex Crivillé: 1999



183 GP victories:

Marc Márquez: 59

Mick Doohan: 35

Dani Pedrosa: 31

Valentino Rossi: 20

Casey Stoner: 15

Alex Crivillé: 14

Tadayuki Okada: 4

Nicky Hayden: 3

Andrea Dovizioso: 1

Tohru Ukawa: 1



455 podium places:

Dani Pedrosa: 112

Marc Márquez: 101

Mick Doohan: 48

Alex Crivillé: 44

Valentino Rossi: 31

Casey Stoner: 26

Nicky Hayden: 25

Tadayuki Okada: 21

Andrea Dovizioso: 15

Tohru Ukawa: 10

Sete Gibernau: 5

Max Biaggi: 4

Alex Barros: 4

Takuma Aoki: 3

Shinichi Itoh: 2

Alex Márquez: 2

Pol Espargaró: 2