Pedro Acosta: What's the point of number 31?

46 stands for Valentino Rossi, 93 for Marc Márquez, 34 for Kevin Schwantz. But hardly any rider has ever wanted the 31 - not even the one who will wear it from now on. Pedro Acosta has the chance to bring it to life.

Advanced question: What do Lothar Neukirchner, Bruno Bonhuil, Thierry Criné, Romolo Balbi, Fabio Barchitta, Briton Roger Burnett and Christian le Liard have in common? The astute reader will guess that they all competed in the Motorcycle World Championship with start number 31 (in the 500cc two-stroke class). The starting number 31 was often simply stuck on a bike and anyone who wanted to was allowed to ride it, such as the Honda RS 500 of Team Italia in 1985 (okay, we're exaggerating a bit).

The only rider who was loyal to number 31 was Tetsuya Harada. The Japanese rider was a fixture in the paddock for ten years. He became 250cc World Champion on a Yamaha in 1993 and finished runner-up in 1995 and 2001 (both on an Aprilia). Even in his two years in the 500cc class (Aprilia) and on his farewell tour in the MotoGP with Pramac-Honda, he did not let go of his well-known number 31. Harada, who now works as a motorbike expert in Japan, was by far the biggest name to wear the number 31 (for the most part) - but the competition is not exactly fierce. In the recent past, only Yamaha replacement riders Garrett Gerloff and Kohta Nozane, as well as Niklas Ajo in Moto3, have worn it. Adrian Fernandez is currently riding for the Leopard Racing Moto3 team.

As we can see, there is plenty of room for improvement. Pedro Acosta also actually wanted to stay with his traditional number 37, with which he had already become Moto3 and Moto2 World Champion. However, in the premier class, that number is occupied by his GASGAS team-mate Augusto Fernández. So he was forced to change, and "PA37" became "PA31". Reason: "The 31 was visually the most similar to the 37." (A circumstance that TV commentators in particular will have a hard time with when they have to distinguish in the hustle and bustle of the action whether number 31 or number 37 has made a manoeuvre on the red bike).

It's strange that start number 37 is suddenly in such high demand: before Augusto Fernández claimed it for himself, not a single rider in the history of MotoGP wanted to wear it. The lone highlight: the young Marco Simoncelli started his career in the eight-litre World Championship with it in 2002. But he didn't become famous with it either, instead adding his later iconic 58 to the short list of great start numbers that are no longer issued: 34. 46. 48. 65. 69. 74.

Are starting numbers really such a big deal? Yes, they are. Athletes like Valentino Rossi or Marc Márquez have managed to charge up codes like VR46 or MM93 over the years to such an extent that they generate tens of millions every year from merchandising alone. It can therefore be assumed that PA31 will also become a brand that will not be touched any time soon.