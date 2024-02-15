MotoGP teams 2024: LCR-Honda launch in two acts

The next MotoGP team presentation is scheduled for this Thursday: Johann Zarco (LCR Honda Castrol) and Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) will be seen for the first time in the 2024 design.

The Repsol Honda factory team unveiled the new HRC colours for the 2024 MotoGP season in Madrid on Tuesday, with the customer team of the world's largest motorbike manufacturer following suit this Thursday. Lucio Cecchinello's LCR squad opted for a digital launch in two acts: Castrol Honda LCR will kick things off at 11am with new signing Johann Zarco. At 12 noon, it will then be the turn of his team-mate Takaaki Nakagami and his Idemitsu look.

Fans are invited to follow the unveiling on the team's official Instagram channel, @lcr.team. As usual, SPEEDWEEK.com will provide the first images of the 2024 design and the voices of the protagonists immediately afterwards.

The next livestream will take place this weekend: The Aprilia factory team will hold another traditional team presentation on Sunday in Doha at 6 pm local time (4 pm CET), before the two-day Qatar test on Monday heralds the final spurt in the 2024 MotoGP pre-season.

Outstanding MotoGP team presentations 2024

15 February: LCR Honda, digital launch

18 February: Aprilia Racing, Doha

28 February: Prima Pramac Racing, Bahrain