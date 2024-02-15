Fresh MotoGP wind - and the usual suspects?

The Sepang test is a first indicator, but how meaningful is this first clash with regard to the 2024 MotoGP World Championship? The assessment of SPEEDWEEK.com columnist Michael Scott.

What's in the air for the 75th anniversary of the GP? Well, it's mainly wings and winglets, spoilers and spoons, unconventionally designed seat units and curved shapes that give the impression that the fairings are suffering from creeping obesity.

There were a few surprises when the latest MotoGP bikes faced the competition for the first time this calendar year at the official Sepang test last week. Not least rookie Pedro Acosta, who was impressively fast and was only bettered by runner-up Jorge Martin after the warm-up in the shakedown on the first IRTA test day.

No less remarkable: A more powerful and slimmed-down Honda made one of the biggest (time) leaps, Joan Mir was a good second faster than on his qualifying lap at the 2023 Malaysian GP. However, he was still almost seven tenths off the top.

Less surprisingly, the Ducati dominance continued ominously over the three days of testing. The top 10 of the combined timesheet remained under Pecco Bagnaia's pole record from last November, a 1:57.491 min. The top four even broke the next mark with the first 1:56 times at the Sepang International Circuit in ideal conditions: Bagnaia, Martin, Bastianini and Alex Márquez.

All of them on Desmosedici bikes, the top three on the latest GP24 model from Borgo Panigale. There were six Ducati riders in the top 10. "Best of the Rest": Aprilia captain Aleix Espargaró in fifth and Red Bull KTM factory rider Brad Binder in seventh. The astonishing class newcomer Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech) in ninth and the first Honda in the hands of Mir completed the top 10.

The latest aerodynamic developments

So far, only trends can be gleaned from the tests. Two more days of testing in Qatar (19th and 20th February) are still to come before the first aero package and the engine specification for the entire season have to be determined (with the exception of Honda and Yamaha, whose engine development will not be frozen thanks to the new "concessions").

Some of the more extravagant aero developments could also disappear before the first race weekend. How extravagant? Extremely, if you think of KTM's letterbox attachment on the mudguard. This led to wild speculation as to whether more but smaller wings meant less drag than a large front wing, and whether a winglet with this new type of attachment would be more effective than the "fork wings" introduced by Ducati last year, which are attached to the upper, sprung part of the fork leg.

The answers are speculative, but important. A higher contact pressure ("downforce") when the motorbike is upright reduces the wheelie tendency during acceleration, but increases air resistance. This means that horsepower is needed to compensate for this. It is well known that Ducati has sufficient power, and KTM also seems to have a lot of power. But it is telling that Yamaha is lagging far behind the trend when it comes to the now so elaborate aero packages. Yes, Fabio Quartararo's top speed was good - but without a lot of wings.

The MotoGP manufacturers are also working hard to improve downforce in lean angles. Additional attachments on the front wheel and swingarm complement the more bulbous shapes of the "ground effect" fairing with the distinctive step on the side, which now also seems to be gaining ground at Ducati.

Márquez warns: More Formula 1, less show

Not everyone is a fan of this rapid aerodynamic development. Marc Márquez probably spoke from the soul of many with his criticism, precisely because overtaking manoeuvres and therefore racing suffer as a result. "We are moving towards Formula 1. The show used to be better," said the Spanish superstar on the sidelines of the Sepang test. The wings may improve the lap time by tenths, "but the spectators don't notice it."

Some of the latest developments: Ducati combines the diffusers ("downwash ducts") behind the front wheel with a more bulbous side fairing including a distinctive step and additional air intake. Previously, it was either diffusers or a "ground effect" step. The "downwash ducts" are designed to generate downforce at different lean angles. The strongly curved side panelling is intended to provide even greater downforce, but only at high lean angles.

The design of the seat units is also adventurous: Honda brought an ingenious combination of additional Stegosaurus spikes and a horizontal wing at the rear. The multi-channel rear spoiler on the KTM has long been reminiscent of F1 cars. Aprilia, on the other hand, was apparently inspired by the Batmobile for the new rear end - and Aleix Espargaró even wants his engineers to add an additional wing for the Qatar test! The simple Yamaha rear end looks decidedly old-fashioned in this company.

Yamaha and Honda on the upswing?

The bottom line is that these are still motorbikes and there have been at least a few encouraging signs for the Japanese manufacturers, not least thanks to the freedoms afforded by the new "concessions" system - including no testing restrictions and no freeze on engine development.

Yamaha are confident that the latest engine - the last in the field with the in-line four-cylinder concept - has brought an improvement in performance, although Quartararo expressed concern about how far behind his team is in terms of electronics - "years and years," he explained in his Sepang press session.

The 2021 World Champion finished 11th on the combined timesheet, 0.85 seconds off the pace. His new team-mate Alex Rins finished 16th, 1.2 seconds behind. It doesn't look like Yamaha is ready for the title fight again this year.

Honda's new engine was praised by the riders as a noticeable improvement, especially thanks to a smoother and more predictable throttle response and improved performance. Newcomer Luca Marini can only draw a comparison with last year's Ducati and said: "The difference is pretty big."

In contrast to last year, this time the four Honda riders immediately agreed on one of the (lighter) chassis variants. Perhaps even more remarkable is the fact that HRC has engaged Kalex co-founder Alex Baumgärtel as a consultant.

Aprilia was anything but ready, but at least Aleix Espargaró was already fast. KTM kept up well with the front of the field and made a stronger impression at the first test compared to last year. The Austrians should maintain this rate of improvement, as the Ducati armada was almost unstoppable.

Last year's Desmosedici GP23 is still good enough to win; the new GP24 seems to be another step forward right from the start. The only weakness of the manufacturer from Borgo Panigale: too many fast riders who will take points away from each other. And one of them is Marc, the merciless...

MotoGP test Sepang, combined times (6th to 8th February):

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 1:56.682 min

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.172 sec

3rd Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.233

4th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.256

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.409

6th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.588

7th Binder, KTM, + 0.625

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.661

9th Acosta, KTM, + 0.683

10th Mir, Honda, + 0.692

11. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.843

12th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.846

13th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.083

14th Miller, KTM, + 1.169

15th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.185

16th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.197

17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.260

18th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.318

19th Marini, Honda, + 1.326

20th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.991

21st Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 2.058

22nd Savadori, Aprilia, + 2.132

23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.183