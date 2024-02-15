Johann Zarco: LCR Castrol colours and a lot of confidence

Johann Zarco already completed three races with LCR in 2019, albeit in Idemitsu colours as Nakagami's replacement. In 2024, the Frenchman will line up for LCR Honda Castrol, and the corresponding green and red design was unveiled at a digital launch on Thursday.

The experience of the past few years has given the 33-year-old the confidence to take on the challenge of switching to the Honda camp. "I realised that I can enjoy it even in difficult times," explained Johann at the team launch. "2024 has started well, Honda has made a lot of changes and I'm ready to enjoy it."

The two-time Moto2 World Champion, who fulfilled his long-held dream of winning MotoGP last year on the Pramac Ducati at Phillip Island, was optimistic after the Sepang test that he will also be among the front runners on the RC213V in the near future: "I'm pretty happy with the feedback I'm getting from the bike. I feel that I am making the progress that I need to make as a rider. With this progress [in riding style] and with the improvements on the bike, I believe we will be able to fight at the front. I believe it is possible."

The Honda newcomer explained his specific goal: "I race because I want to feel that I can fight for podiums - or more if the opportunity arises. With the new bike, I have the motivation and the feeling that it is possible. I can't give a specific position as a goal. I'm usually quite consistent, so maybe it would be to at least get Honda back into the top 10 in the world championship."

"The bike is now also pretty good on the timesheets," Zarco is convinced despite 16th place in the combined timesheets of the Sepang test - also because he was still busy with test work on the last day in Malaysia, when most of the competition went on "time attack" in the relatively cooler morning hours in optimal conditions. After all, his brand colleague Joan Mir completed the top 10.

"Perhaps the weak point is when we do a lot of laps in a row. The rear tyre then gets into trouble, which can cause us problems in the race. However, the potential of the bike to set a fast lap time with a fresh tyre was something the Honda didn't have before. So that is a big point that they have fixed. We will see how the next point can be solved. It will be interesting to see the behaviour of the bike on another track in Qatar," said Zarco, referring to the Qatar test on Monday and Tuesday next week.