Takaaki Nakagami wants first win in seventh season

Takaaki Nakagami is entering his seventh season with the LCR Honda Idemitsu Team. After two particularly arduous years, the Japanese rider is hoping to make it to the top together with HRC in 2024.

While the classic green and red design for his new team-mate Johann Zarco clearly stands out from last year's LCR Castrol design, the Idemitsu colours on Takaaki Nakagami's Honda have not been changed as much. The larger proportion of white nevertheless provides a refreshed look.

If "Taka" has his way, the new livery is also the starting signal for a new beginning. In 2024, he wants to actively contribute to bringing Honda back to the top: "I have a lot of experience with the Honda and am now in my seventh year with the same team. So I know LCR very well and I know Honda very well - since 2018, after all. The bike continues to develop every year, it's getting faster and faster. I explained to HRC that they should please use my information to support the development. Because I believe that my strength is that I can understand and explain the differences in small parts or details in the set-up," he made clear.

In his six MotoGP seasons to date, the 32-year-old Japanese rider has never managed to finish in the top three, and last year he was a long way away from his first MotoGP podium in 18th place in the World Championship on a stumbling RC213V. Eighth place at the Dutch TT in Assen was his best performance of the season.

However, a lighter and more powerful 2024 Honda, among other things, means that Nakagami is now starting the new season with a big goal: "My main goal for this season is to win a race. I am focussed on this season to achieve my goal - the first victory in MotoGP," he explained at the digital team launch on Thursday.

LCR Team Principal Lucio Cecchinello is also hoping for an upturn in fortunes after a difficult few years. Apart from Alex Rins' GP victory last year in Austin, successes have been few and far between for the Honda customer team. "We definitely have ambitious goals for the coming season," confirmed the 54-year-old Italian. "You have to keep believing in the dream and the goal. One of my most important tasks is to ensure that the team and the riders remain motivated."

"The team, Honda and the sponsors have made great efforts in preparation and invested a lot in the 2024 project," added Cecchinello. "It was a very tough time, but also an exciting one. We have been very busy over the winter and are now very much looking forward to starting the new season."