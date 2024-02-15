Pit Beirer: "Third MotoGP team is not a main topic"

While the first points of the new season will not be awarded for another three and a half weeks in Doha, Qatar, MotoGP has already been talking about the period after 2024 for a long time, as the majority of rider contracts expire at the end of the year. Red Bull KTM factory rider Brad Binder is one of the few exceptions with his contract up to and including 2026.

Many observers assume that there will be movement in the rider market very soon. Pit Beirer also expects this ("Ducati has already said that they are pretty far along with their world champion"), but not in his own camp. "At the moment, we are very happy with the four riders we have," emphasised the Motorsport Director of Pierer Mobility AG, referring to the current line-up of Brad Binder and Jack Miller in the Red Bull KTM factory team as well as Augusto Fernández and the promising rookie Pedro Acosta at Red Bull GASGAS Tech3.

"Until there are serious talks for a third team, I don't feel it's time for us to talk to other riders. We believe in the four riders we have. The aim of the first quarter of the season is to bring stability to the project and to be strong with the guys we have," says Beirer.

As is well known, Pierer Mobility AG's efforts to secure an additional MotoGP slot for 2024 were unsuccessful. Now that a new role as a test rider has been found for Pol Espargaró, interest in an additional MotoGP team in Austria seems to have waned significantly. "At the moment, we are not really looking at this option," explained Pit Beirer when asked about the customer team situation from 2025.

"Of course, contracts are expiring and we are talking to those who are not under contract. But it is still very early in the season and we have the riders on board that we want. We are working with the four bikes in the group, but we are still open to listening if someone is willing to change bikes. But that's not a major issue at the moment. Now it's really about focussing on the four riders we have," confirmed Beirer.