Ducati exodus: these key figures have left

The MotoGP competition likes to use Ducati Corse to strengthen the team structure in terms of personnel. Massimo Bartolini is just the latest name in a long list.

Yamaha has strengthened its team for the 2024 season with the appointment of Massimo Bartolini as Technical Director. This is a long-time confidant of Gigi Dall'Igna. His departure was just another chapter in a veritable flood of engineers who have left Ducati Corse in recent years to join the competition.

A "change of uniform" is not unusual in the GP paddock, but it is a real constant in the Ducati camp. The list is very long, but above all high-calibre - full of names that once played a very, very important role in the racing department led by Dall'Igna.

Aprilia, KTM, Yamaha and even Honda fished in the Borgo Panigale pond. We take a look at former valuable Ducati employees who were spread across the various MotoGP teams.

Aprilia

Manuel Cazeaux: Electronics engineer, one of the pioneers in this field. He only worked with Dall'Igna for one year and then joined Davide Brivio's Suzuki project. He has been Maverick Viñales' crew chief at Aprilia Racing since 2023.



Cristina Toteri: Welder, she specialises in aluminium and works on chassis and swingarms. She moved from Borgo Panigale to Noale at the end of 2022.

KTM

Fabiano Sterlacchini: Engineer, currently at the head of Pierer Mobility AG's MotoGP project. Of all those who turned their backs on Ducati, he was the biggest loss for Borgo Panigale. Sterlacchini was considered Dall'Igna's right-hand man and had worked in all four departments of Reparto Corse: Engine, "Vehicle", Electronics and Aerodynamics. He knew all the Ducati secrets. Before joining KTM, he worked for the Ricardo Group.



Francesco Guidotti: Manager. He is responsible for the Red Bull-KTM garage, to which he returned after ten years as team manager of Pramac Racing.



Alberto Giribuola: Engineer, long-time crew chief of Andrea Dovizioso and then Enea Bastianini. He joined KTM at the end of 2022 as a performance engineer.



Cristhian Pupulin: Engineer. He followed Jack Miller to the Austrians, working as crew chief first at Pramac and then in the Ducati factory team alongside the Australian.

Honda

Filippo Tosi: Electronics engineer. Honda secured his services to help solve the significant problems faced by HRC following the introduction of the single ECU. He joined from Magneti Marelli after leaving Ducati, where he had originally intended to return. He still works for Honda and was also present at the Sepang test.

Yamaha

Marco Nicotra: Aerodynamics engineer, he moved to Yamaha as "Head of Aerodynamics" in October 2023. Until then, he was responsible for the aerodynamics development of the MotoGP bike at Ducati Corse.



Massimo Bartolini: Engineer. After Sterlacchini, he is the "defector" who hurts Dall'Igna the most. In the structure of Ducati Corse, Bartolini was of enormous importance as "Vehicle Performance Engineer". At Michelin, it is also said that he was the greatest tyre expert in the paddock. Even the riders, led by world champion Pecco Bagnaia, did not hide the fact that Bartolini's departure was a bitter loss.

Looking at this list, the question arises as to what is behind this exodus. Each case has its own story, but the reasons are a mix of dissatisfaction with the work situation, lack of recognition, interpersonal differences, opportunities for career progression and development, family reasons and so on.

In no case are financial aspects the reason for moving to another country. Of course, everyone is happy to receive a handsome salary, but I dare say that the engineers who join Ducati Corse do not do so primarily for the money, but because of their passion for racing and their passion for Ducati.

Over time, various factors can undermine this illusion, especially if the "salary" is not what an employee thinks they deserve. It doesn't always have to be money, sometimes a pat on the back is enough.