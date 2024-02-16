Tyre pressure offence: Penalties up for discussion

The tyre pressure limit and the implementation of this tricky regulation were the subject of much discussion last year. The penalties will be tightened for the 2024 MotoGP season, but disqualifications could be waived.

In the 2023 MotoGP season, the tyre pressures in the front tyres were monitored for the first time with standard sensors from LDL. Michelin set the minimum pressure for the front tyre at 1.88 bar; this limit had to be adhered to for more than 30 percent of the time in the sprint (15 or fewer laps) and more than 50 percent in the Grand Prix (more than 15 laps). This is because the French tyre supplier fears that falling below the limit would jeopardise the durability of the tyre, especially because the aerodynamic outgrowths, devices and the like are putting more and more strain on the front tyre.

On the other hand, less pressure means more grip. In addition, the riders and teams repeatedly emphasise that they cannot and do not want to start with too high a pressure because the tyre temperature and thus the air pressure in the front tyre rises quickly in the pack, which in turn increases the risk of crashing - and the course of the race is of course almost impossible to predict. In practice, the implementation of this regulation therefore proved to be complicated and its introduction was postponed several times until it finally came into force at the Silverstone GP after the summer break.

Because the system was new and was introduced during an ongoing season, a shortfall did not result in the usual disqualification for technical offences. Instead, the FIM MotoGP stewards agreed on a staggered penalty system for 2023 in the form of time penalties, which were added up after the race:



1st offence: Warning

2nd offence: 3-second penalty

3rd offence: 6-second penalty

4th offence: 12-second penalty

By the end of the season, the stewards had counted a total of 24 tyre pressure offences. Four MotoGP riders received a time penalty, including Fabio Di Giannantonio, who lost his podium position in Valencia after the podium ceremony as a result.

What happens in 2024?

The tyre pressure issue will once again be a major topic in the 2024 pre-season, as warnings will no longer be issued after last year's trial run and an immediate disqualification was actually envisaged as a penalty.

However, Red Bull KTM Team Manager Francesco Guidotti made it clear at the team presentation this week that there is still room for negotiation behind the scenes when it comes to penalties: "We have to stick to the rules, we already had that experience last year and it was no drama. At the moment, the penalty is a disqualification, that's true, but perhaps there is still room for manoeuvre on how to deal with this penalty - if Michelin and everyone else can agree on a new proposal."

Our colleagues at crash.net asked Corrado Cecchinelli, Director of Technology at World Championship promoter Dorna, about the current situation. "The penalty is up for discussion, it could be reduced and disqualification could be waived. The period of the race in which the minimum limit must be observed is also being discussed. For the full-distance races, it could be more than 50 per cent. This is because it is possible that the minimum pressure could be set lower. This decision is up to the tyre supplier," he referred to Michelin.

Cecchinelli also confirmed that there will no longer be warnings for the first offence in 2024. He hinted at what penalty could be imposed instead of a disqualification: "I am not involved [in this decision], but as far as I know they are thinking about a big time penalty."

Pit Beirer: "Tyres a very sensitive topic"

"Of course, the topic has become more sensitive," said KTM Head of Motorsport Pit Beirer when asked about the tyre pressure issue. "The tyre pressure can be lowered a little bit more, but then the new limit will be the new limit where people will shout again if someone is under it. That's the way it is in racing. If the rules shift in one direction, we will all go to the absolute limit again. But the rules are the same for everyone and penalties have to be imposed because otherwise you can save yourself the limit."

"As a reminder, we go into the brakes at Mugello at 366 km/h, the rear wheel is in the air and we move with the whole package on such a small piece of rubber. If Michelin then says there are limits here and it's getting dangerous, you have to accept them," emphasised Beirer. "We have to work with it, but of course the engineers rack their brains over it, because tyre performance is crucial for the entire motorbike package. Unconsciously, you develop the bike precisely for this tyre. If you get a different tyre, all hell breaks loose because nothing works anymore. Tyres are therefore a very sensitive issue for all of us."

Officially warned for tyre pressure in 2023

Maverick Viñales (Aprilia) in the GP race at Montmeló

Dani Pedrosa* (KTM) in the GP race at Misano

Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha) in the Mandalika GP race

Raúl Fernández (Aprilia) in the Mandalika GP race

Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia) in the Mandalika GP race

Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati) in the Mandalika GP race

Pol Espargaró (KTM) in the Buriram GP race

Jorge Martin (Ducati) in the GP race at Buriram

Marc Márquez (Honda) in the Buriram GP race

Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati) in the Sepang GP race

Luca Marini (Ducati) in the Sepang GP race

Álvaro Bautista* (Ducati) in the Sepang GP race

Enea Bastianini (Ducati) in the Sepang GP race

Iker Lecuona* (Honda) in the Sepang GP race

Johann Zarco (Ducati) in the GP race from Lusail

Augusto Fernández (KTM) in the GP race of Lusail

Jack Miller (KTM) in the Lusail GP race

Alex Márquez (Ducati) one GP race from Lusail

Fabio Di Giannantonio (Ducati) in the Valencia sprint

Brad Binder (KTM) in the Valencia GP race



*= Wildcard/replacement rider

A 3-second penalty for the second offence was imposed on 2023:

Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia) in the GP race at Buriram

Luca Marini (Ducati) in the Valencia sprint

Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha) in the Valencia sprint

Fabio Di Giannantonio (Ducati) in the Valencia GP race