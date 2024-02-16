Nadia Padovani (Gresini): "Top 5 - maybe more"

The private Ducati team of Gresini Racing is in the spotlight in the run-up to the 2024 MotoGP season thanks to the signing of Marc Márquez: Team Principal Nadia Padovani in an interview.

When the two-time 125cc world champion and team founder Fausto Gresini died three years ago from the serious consequences of a Covid-19 infection, his widow Nadia Padovani did not hesitate for long and resolutely continued her husband's dream with the support of their sons Lorenzo and Luca and Commercial Director Carlo Merlini. She allied herself with Ducati for 2022 - and became the first female team principal to win a MotoGP race at the World Championship opener in Qatar with Enea Bastianini. The "Bestia" followed this up with three more victories over the course of the season.

Last year, it was Bastianini's successor, Alex Márquez, who at least gave the Gresini squad two cheers over the new sprint distance at Silverstone and Sepang. In addition, a sensationally strong Fabio Di Giannantonio triumphed at the Qatar GP in November. Nevertheless, the Italian had to make way for none other than eight-time world champion Marc Márquez, who left the Repsol Honda works team early after eleven years, six titles, 59 victories, 101 podiums and 64 pole positions to make a fresh start with the Gresini customer team on last year's Desmosedici GP23.

In an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com, Team Principal Nadia Padovani formulates the objectives for the eagerly awaited 2024 season with the Márquez brothers.

Nadia, I have the feeling that you are the team for bold decisions, as underlined not least by the signing of a calibre rider like Marc Márquez, whose decision you waited until late in the season to make. Do you agree with that?

The courage was there straight away when my husband passed away. The decision to take over Gresini Racing and continue the projects that my husband had in mind was a very courageous one. In addition to the courage, there is now also a great passion to continue these projects.

You said that you only really realised that Marc Márquez was actually riding for you when he rode out of the Gresini pits for the first time in Valencia.

Yes, and it was fantastic to finally see him in my colours for the first time.

The public's expectations are enormous. What's more, the World Championship season starts in the floodlights of Doha, where Gresini Racing has been victorious with Bastianini and Di Giannantonio in each of the last two years. How do you feel going to Qatar?

We are coming to Qatar motivated to at least do well. I'm not talking about winning, because Ducati has really strong riders at the moment. But we are aiming to do well - maybe in the top 10.

But are you aiming higher for the rest of the season? Top 10 sounds a bit modest for a six-time MotoGP champion like Marc Márquez.

Absolutely, yes. As the season progresses and he gradually understands how to use the bike and builds up a better and better feeling, our goal is definitely to be in the top five and maybe achieve a little more. We'll see, at the moment it's still early to talk about that.

Let's talk briefly about Alex Márquez, who won two sprint races last year and is entering his second year on the Gresini Ducati. What can you expect from him?

The goal for Alex is clearly to win a GP race. We are very happy with the results he has achieved, he has celebrated podium finishes and won two sprints. Our goal is clearly to get him onto the top step of the podium in the long race as well.

So it will be exciting to see which Márquez succeeds first...

Exactly. (She smiles.)