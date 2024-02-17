Test: What happens behind the scenes

The second pre-season test of the season begins on Monday. How much has been developed since the Sepang test, how quickly can new parts be fitted to the bike? KTM Head of Technology Sebastian Risse explains the complex logistics.

The freight that left Munderfing for Malaysia in January weighed 15 tonnes. On board: the brand-new RC16s, vintage 2024, plus - literally - tonnes of parts for testing. The majority of these were evaluated during the Sepang test, while a smaller proportion are already on their way back to Europe. Sebastian Risse, Head of Technology at Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, explains: "The first test of the season has the purpose of not having to go through the variants A to Z at the second test, but to be able to concentrate on analysing variant A or B instead. In the first test, we sort things out. On the aerodynamics side in particular, we have already identified our favourites in Sepang." There were only a few parts that were not yet available for the first pre-season test. They will now come directly to Qatar. And a few parts can be reworked on site.

What hardly ever happens is that components are sent directly back and forth between the factory and the test track, even if this were feasible thanks to logistics partner DHL. The reason for this: "If something gets stuck in customs, that would throw a spanner in the works." In particularly urgent cases, individual parts are actually transported to the track in hand luggage by KTM staff for the second test of the season. Risse: "Of course you also have to go through customs, but then at least it's done on the spot."

Reconstruction

After the Sepang test, all the material that had qualified for a second round at the Qatar test was repacked into new containers. The transport across five time zones to Qatar was carried out by DORNA. When the crew arrives at the track this morning, bikes and equipment are already waiting in the pit building. There are two setup days before the test - just like later before the races. It takes half a day to set up the pit, and the schedule for the coming days is drawn up in the afternoon. At the same time, the bikes are dismantled and cleaned before being reassembled the next day. The riders also arrive by this time at the latest, unless they have been ordered to the site earlier for marketing activities. At the Qatar test, for example, this is the official photo shoot for the MotoGP.

There are only 10 days between Sepang and Qatar: not enough time for far-reaching changes to the bikes. There is not enough time for everything that needs to be designed, manufactured and possibly also tested by the development team before it reaches the race team. What you can do, however, is modify parts, recombine them or try out a variant that has already been produced but not tested. Sebastian Risse: "You always have a few directions in mind in case the trend on the track points in one direction or the other."

95 per cent of all innovations were already on the bike in Sepang, the last 5 per cent, which were not yet ready, were flown separately to Doha in good time. Changes to the electronics are unaffected by any customs or transport problems. As soon as an idea has been programmed, the button is pressed and the rewritten software is on the bike. Some of these changes have been prepared in the last few days. We remember: Jack Miller complained towards the end of the test that the KTM tended to wedge out at the rear, "on the verge of a highsider".

Software updates are written at home in the factory, shared via platforms such as SharePoint and installed on site in the pits.

What is the specific programme for the second pre-season test on 19 and 20 February? Risse names the following priorities: testing parts that did not have priority in Sepang - i.e. those that do not have to be homologated. Furthermore, testing parts with several drivers that only one has tried so far. Then testing parts that could not be tested at all due to the tight schedule and the limited tyres. And finally, those "four or five" innovations that were only finalised for the Qatar test and were flown directly from Austria to the desert. "We always have more things on site than we can test," says Sebastian Risse, describing the dilemma of the technicians in search of the last tenth of a second.