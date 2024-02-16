Pecco Bagnaia on Marc Márquez: "Still in Honda style"

How well and, above all, how quickly can Marc Márquez adapt to the Ducati? This question is not only on the minds of MotoGP fans. Pecco Bagnaia also had an interesting chat with his new brand colleague.

With Marc Márquez, the Ducati armada has a prominent newcomer for 2024, who, as a six-time MotoGP champion in the previous season, is naturally a particular focus of attention, even though he rides a last year's GP23 in the private Gresini Racing Team.

Public expectations are huge, and the Ducati rookie himself never tires of emphasising that after eleven seasons on the Honda RC213V, he still needs more time to really understand his new machine and adapt his riding style accordingly.

This was also confirmed by Ducati works rider Pecco Bagnaia, who was naturally asked about his new brand colleague at the Sepang test: "I saw Marc on the track and I noticed that he is still riding very much in the Honda style, but that is also normal because he has been riding the bike for more than ten years. But I think he has already made progress," explained the defending champion.

Now motogp. com has published a short video showing a direct exchange between Pecco Bagnaia and Marc Márquez. A camera caught an interesting conversation between the two, which they had in Italian, while they waited in the Media Centre of the Sepang International Circuit to be able to hold their usual press round.

Pecco: "How is it going? Difficult, isn't it? The bike is different - and I saw you when I was behind you, you're still riding it like a Honda."



Marc: "Yes, I still have to understand it. At that moment I had 22 laps on the tyres."



Pecco: "Yes, you could see that."



Marc: "But yes, on the one fast lap I still have to understand how to do it. With the Honda, you turn into the corner and accelerate very early. It's different with this bike."



Pecco: "Yes, because this bike doesn't turn like that."



Marc: "Yes, I still have to understand that. It's easier in terms of race pace."



Pecco: "Yes, because the bike is ultimately very stable - maybe a little heavier, but stable."



Marc: "Not heavier, no, I don't have that feeling."



Pecco: "When I look at the Honda, I had the impression that it was faster in the direction changes."



Marc: "Not with the bigger aero package, the last one."