Big presents in three weeks!

While the very last pine needles were being swept up in this country and the Christmas decorations had disappeared back into the cellar, 10,000 kilometres away the MotoGP elite were sweating as they prepared for their 2024 working year. Test riders from all factories and rookie Pedro Acosta had already marked the seriousness of the new campaign with a Michelin eraser pencil during the shake-down. Just how spectacularly the MotoGP grid has formed for the new season becomes clear when the regular riders reach for the stubs of their four-cylinder aero wonder machines. On the plus five kilometre race track in Sepang, almost all the athletes gathered within a strong second of each other at the first class reunion of the year. The poorest, runner-up Jorge Martin, slid into the 1:57 range virtually from a standing start. The "all-time lap record" was atomised by four riders on the second day. But that's not all: at the end of the first big test session, the Ducati spearhead also broke into the 1:56 min range, which was thought to be impossible. With champion Bagnaia in the lead, followed by three other machines from Bologna, Ducati left no doubt at all about the readiness of the number 1 brand, at least in Asia.

However, the fact that the runner-up title in the constructors' championship was no coincidence is demonstrated by what felt like the most dynamic MotoGP involvement of the Austrians. Brad Binder in particular, who is known to reliably show up at the front when it really counts, already made his presence felt in Malaysia. Like all the riders of the KTM RC16, the South African enjoys the complete backing of the factory and is ready to take on another Ducati festival with more vigour than ever. Completely liberated, because he has no MotoGP history, the newcomer Pedro Acosta was more than just self-confident as he sanded around the circuit. The Moto2 World Champion behaved more than professionally and plucked tenths out of the sky in practically every session. Acosta as the new superhero with a brilliant mix of greed and composure? Everything points to it.

Speaking of hungry. Marc Marquez is smiling again and despite a technically very mixed start to testing in Sepang, the Gresini-Ducati newcomer is in the top half of the timesheets after the first time out. The fact that the former MotoGP dominator let his brother Alex take the lead also seems to have tactical reasons. Being good to the music is important, but Marc Marquez is clever enough and will not hand out the biggest surprise gifts before Christmas Eve in Qatar.

And Honda? The heroes Johan Zarco and Luca Marini, transplanted to the big wing by emergency surgery, are acting fearlessly and indicate that racing development at the world's largest motorbike manufacturer has found the levers again. The freshly unveiled look of the HRC factory team emphasises: We are looking ahead and no longer talking about yesterday!

The fact that hot-headed Yamaha frontman Fabio Quartararo is still riding brilliantly in February 2024 says little about the development status of the latest M1 Evo stage. After all, the former world champion had his new team-mate Alex Rins, who was also highly rated, consistently under control and - even more importantly - the current M1 ran on the straights like Santa on ecstasy.

The third European team is also yet to be finalised. Aprilia had to reorganise itself over the winter and the training of the Trackhouse team is in full swing. When the docking manoeuvre of Davide Brivio as overall team manager was presented recently, quite a few in the paddock reacted with euphoria. However, the fact that Raul Fernandez, the only rider to crash at the Sepang test, was a Trackhouse Racing Aprilian, will delay the new team's rise to the top somewhat.

One thing is certain after the first test scramble: nobody will be lagging behind in 2024, not even GASGAS-Factory Racing chauffeur Augusto Fernandez, who finished last among the regular riders, two seconds behind. There is only one word on his wish list for Qatar: confidence.

Even without analysing the hundredths further, it is just as certain that the MotoGP celebrations of the upcoming season promise even more tinsel for the anticipating community. We will find out on 9 March how many presents Bagnaia, Marquez, Martin, Binder and the like will be putting under their winglets.