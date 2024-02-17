Stefan Bradl: "Not the rider's job"

The Honda test rider talks about his work with Luca Marini and Joan Mir, how the departure of Marc Márquez affects his job and why he thinks it's good that high-end technician Alex Baumgärtel (Kalex) is now with Honda.

What work does Luca Marini have to do? How does the switch from the Ducati to the Honda work? Some people want to know that the Honda has less wheelbase and is therefore more nervous to ride...

That's rubbish. Every manufacturer knows exactly what their opponents' bikes are like thanks to video and photo analyses. To the millimetre. No bike is out of the ordinary, and the wheelbase depends on the track anyway. The fact that Marc was able to hook up with the Honda was due to a lack of grip at the rear. The only way to keep the gap bearable was to take brutal risks over the front wheel. As soon as you relaxed a little, you were far too slow. The lack of rear wheel grip had to come from somewhere else.

How can we imagine Marini's job of getting to grips with the Honda?

He has to familiarise himself with how the Japanese work and understand how things are done in this large corporation. Then you need constructive dialogue and patience. You won't turn Honda inside out in a few months because there are so many long-term processes going on in the background. Luca knows what it's all about. He is already doing a good job and his input, just like that of Zarco with his Ducati background, is absolutely positive and important for Honda.

So you also see the long distances travelled by the Japanese as the biggest obstacle to victories at the moment?

The Japanese mentality is a little more conservative than the European one. They don't go into the regulations and say they'll push it to the limit, but leave a small safety margin. And these days that means half a second per lap. But there's no need to question the fact that Honda is capable of motorsport at the highest level. In MotoGP, the three Europeans are currently making changes to the bike much faster than the Japanese. Yamaha is also stumbling.

How have the concessions for Honda on the one hand and the departure of Marc Márquez on the other affected your job?

The concessions have had a massive impact on our test schedule. It all comes down to the question: How many tyres do we have left? How many tests will Repsol Honda take part in? That will determine my time on the bike, but it will definitely be more tests than in the past and spread over more different tracks.

How many tyres do you have available?

270 tyres for the whole season, but they're not all mine. Joan Mir and Luca Marini are also allowed to test freely. These tyres are taken into account. The shakedown test in Sepang with both Repsol and LCR riders was taken from our quota, the official test afterwards was not.

When will you be back on the RC213V?

On 5 and 6 March in Jerez.

How does Honda feel without Marc Márquez?

We worked closely together and it was a lot of fun. He was open, we described problems in a similar way and worked in the same direction. Basically, his departure does not change the way we worked at Honda. The company is too big to be centred on one person. The dialogue with Mir and Marini is also going well, and we see many of our views coincide, even if each rider describes it slightly differently.

For the first time, you are the one who has known the Honda longer than the other riders.

That's right. However, MotoGP has changed so much due to all the technical gimmicks that have been added that you as a rider can no longer make the big difference. Every rider in MotoGP is riding at such a high level that he can quickly adapt to a different make of bike. That also applies to Marc. He will soon be using the Ducati style. But back: I am also just a small component in the Honda MotoGP system. I give my impressions, my feeling on the bike. That's my job, which I do to the best of my ability - and obviously not so bad, otherwise I wouldn't be doing it for the 7th year. Implementing changes is the work of the engineers. Marc at Honda also understood that: It's not the rider's job to ask for a softer swingarm or more flex here and less there.

The fact that Alex Baumgärtel has ended up at HRC should be positive for Honda, right?

He has already produced parts for us in the past, after which the exchange probably became more intensive. I was surprised myself when he was suddenly at the track as a consultant in Repsol clothing. His job at Kalex in Moto2 is as demanding as ever, otherwise his bikes are going to be out of control at some point. He can't underestimate that, and he won't. That's why his work at HRC is not complete. I think it's great that he's with us. We have a great history together and now our paths are crossing again. I am happy for him that he has made the step into MotoGP. We've always had a friendly relationship, but it will take a little time for him to understand how Honda works - and vice versa. I hope this is just the beginning of what will hopefully soon be a successful and long collaboration.

Can you make his job easier because after 7 years at HRC you know how things work?

Of course. We come from the same background and we had a long chat in Sepang. Of course he had a lot of questions. The important thing is that something good comes out in the end. He is incredibly ambitious and wants to make a difference. That's why it fits.

When would test and development rider Stefan Bradl be satisfied with the 2024 season?

When the results get better, of course. When I have a grin under my helmet again every now and then when I get off the bike and see this grin on other Honda riders too. When I see that the work we put in is rewarded with lap times.

Has anything changed in your plan for wildcard entries?

Jerez, Barcelona and Sachsenring are currently planned before the summer break. After that, the concessions will be re-evaluated and then we'll see how much more I can ride. Maybe we'll win and lose the concessions - you can dream! I'm healthy and motivated. There's still room for improvement in terms of race fitness, but I'm on it.