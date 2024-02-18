Stefan Bradl: Where the lap time comes from

Season preview with the Honda test and development rider, Moto2 world champion, wildcard subscriber and ServusTV expert: What will Qatar bring, how do Ducati riders have to ride Hondas and where are the revolutions?

The calm before the storm, before the second pre-season test of the season starts on Monday morning: What can we expect, Stefan Bradl? In his seventh year as HRC test rider, the German expert shares his insider knowledge exclusively on SPEEDWEEK.com.

Will the results of the Qatar test differ significantly from those from Sepang?

Yes, maybe, because the weather and grip conditions will be completely different. But I don't expect much to change in terms of Ducati dominance or the fact that KTM is the second strongest force again. The others are still looking for that certain something that will allow them to reduce the gap.

What conclusions have you drawn from the sprint simulations so far?

The Ducati still works best on tyres that have already completed five or six laps.

What are the subtleties of the set-up in modern MotoGP?

The correct balance of the bike is moving more and more towards Formula 1. The aerodynamics are an important component. The lowering of the chassis, the weight distribution in all riding conditions, then the tyre only has a small window in which it works. If you lose three or four tenths per lap in this complex interplay, it adds up over the duration of the race in this tight field.

Your brand colleague Luca Marini said after the Sepang test that the Honda would change a lot depending on the condition of the tyres.

Over the years, it has developed in the Michelin era in such a way that the grip with new tyres has become better and better: one out-lap, then you have two laps to press on, especially with the soft compound. I don't want to say that this is totally in the direction of the former qualifying tyres, but it's not far off. The lap times have become brutally good. Ducati can make the most of that. But as you say: Marini understood perfectly well that you have to fight differently with the Honda, depending on whether the tyres are new or used.

Please define "fight differently".

The MotoGP bikes have so much power. The best way to use it is to get the bike upright and spend as little time as possible on the tyre flank. You want to finish the corner in the shortest possible time. You can straighten the Ducati up a little and you'll feel it moving forwards. The Honda has to be much more upright to find the grip up to the point where the aerodynamics come into play.

The more powerful engine also only helps on the straights, not on the flanks, correct?

Let me say: the engine has never been the Honda's weak point. The issue is more complex because aerodynamics play such a big part in it, as you can see from the top speed figures. The decisive factor is how you accelerate out of the corners, how much grip you have from second to third gear and in the first part from third up to fourth gear. That's where the lap time comes from. Everything that happens from fifth gear onwards: These are the wings and other aspects that the driver can no longer influence to any great extent.

You can hear that you're not a fan of the current aerodynamics either.

If you're not on the right make, you essentially have no chance. The driver used to be the deciding factor, but that's no longer the case. This development started quietly in 2016 and has continued to develop to the current level.

What has Honda introduced between Valencia and Sepang apart from the engine?

Nothing special really. Every manufacturer tried to play with the balance, but there were no hardware parts that you could say were amazing. Even our new frame in Valencia wasn't the one thing where you say it changes everything. The times when you bolted a part onto the bike and everything was different, that's simply no more. It's a constant stream of small updates. Our gaps compared to Sepang last year have reduced a bit. But now let's look to Qatar. And a test is always different to a race weekend anyway.