Livestream: Aprilia Racing unveils the 2024 design

The Aprilia factory team will hold the official team presentation with Aleix Espargaró and Maverick Viñales on the day before the MotoGP test in Qatar. Fans can watch live on SPEEDWEEK.com from 3.30 pm.

The MotoGP entourage has arrived in Lusail, just outside Doha, where two more days of testing are scheduled from Monday, just three weeks before the start of the World Championship. Among other things, Aprilia will then be testing the latest development stage of the engine for the RS-GP24.

Before the work on the track continues, however, there is another mandatory date: This Sunday, the manufacturer from Noale will unveil the 2024 look of three-time MotoGP winner Aleix Espargaró (34) and his team-mate Maverick Viñales (29). The 2012 Moto3 World Champion has already won nine times in the premier class (1x on Suzuki, 8x on Yamaha), but he is still waiting for his first victory as an Aprilia factory rider. His best performance on the RS-GP so far is four second places.

The official team presentation is scheduled for 6 pm local time in Qatar. For MotoGP fans in Central Europe, the programme starts at 4pm due to a two-hour time difference. The streaming programme starts half an hour earlier.

The Aprilia team presentation in the livestream: