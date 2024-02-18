Valentino Rossi narrowly misses out on podium at Bathurst

It wasn't meant to be: Valentino Rossi and his BMW works driver colleagues Raffaele Marciello and Maxime Martin missed out on a podium result at the legendary Bathurst 12 Hours. The WRT trio finished fifth in the BMW M4 GT3 at the season opener of the Intercontinental GT Challenge. They were just two seconds off the final podium position in a chaotic race on the dreaded Mount Panorama Circuit - find out more about the race here.

The BMW trio led by the nine-time motorbike world champion only secured the podium result five minutes before the end of the race, when a four-way battle for second place ensued. Martin had a good chance of finishing third in the BMW with the legendary starting number #46, but slid into the damp grass at the exit of Murray's Corner and was unable to apply the power of the BMW M4 GT3 to the ground, forcing all competitors to drop out of the final battle for the podium positions in this spectacular scene.

The trio were also lucky at a restart after around eight hours of racing, when Maxime Martin slid into the gravel in the fast corners at the top of the hill, did not hit anything and was able to continue the race, although the experienced Belgian lost a few positions in the process.

These were emotional moments for "Il Dottore" in the pits of the Belgian racing team. Great joy gave way to disillusionment for Rossi and the whole team within a few moments.

Rossi showed a strong performance on the 6.213 kilometre long concrete channel over Mount Panorama! He was able to match the speed of his two colleagues and did not lose any time on his opponents, but was able to put them under pressure and also made up places with his BMW! For Rossi, this was one of his best performances since switching from motorbike racing to GT3 racing cars.

In an interview during the broadcast, Rossi confirmed that his good performance was due to the fact that this was the second time he had raced the M4 GT3 at Bathurst and that he was therefore very familiar with the circuit.

Despite narrowly missing out on a podium result, the Bathurst 12h in 2024 was an excellent start to the season for the Italian, who celebrated his 45th birthday on Friday.

But Rossi has another full year of racing ahead of him: he will also be competing with the WRT team in the FIA WEC and the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup and will make two guest starts in the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup. After his performance in Bathurst, everyone is looking forward to the superstar's performances in the upcoming races!