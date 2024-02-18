Aleix Espagaró (Aprilia): A McLaren for 320,000 euros

Aprilia MotoGP hero Aleix Espargaró got some extra motivation at home before leaving for the MotoGP tests in Doha and is now a McLaren rider.

Aleix Espargaró has recently fulfilled a very special wish. The 34-year-old Catalan, who lives in Andorra, is a car enthusiast and has anumber of very exclusive vehicles park edin his garage - including an air-cooled 993 series classic Porschefrom the 1990s .Aleixhas now addedanother classy piece to his fleet .The older of the Espargaró brothers has acquired a brand new McLaren 750S convertible.

The Aprilia rider collected the classy vehicle from the Iberian licence dealer in Barcelona last week. He wasaccompanied by hisentire family, including wife Laura and twins Max and Mia. Espargaró ordered the sports car in the colour combination of orange and black, just like the cars currently on theroad in Formula 1 .

The technical specifications of the McLaren racer are impressive. The V8 engine with a displacement of four litres delivers 750 hp. Theprice of the super sports car in this configuration is just over 320,000 euros. Espargaró commented wittily on the colour: "I bought myself a papaya! I feel a bit like Lando Norris." Incidentally, the colour was once chosen by Bruce McLaren himself.

During the takeover in Barcelona, Aleix also visitedthe superbly equipped showrooms of the associatedmuseum, where original overalls and helmets of former Formula 1 stars can be seen alongside the cars. During the seat test in the customised shell in his McLaren, his son Max proudly took a seat next to his dad.

For Espargaro, who won at Silverstone and Barcelona in 2023, the MotoGP countdown enters its final phase on Monday and Tuesday with the tests in Doha. The MotoGP World Championship opener at the Losail Circuit will then take place on 10 March under floodlights. This will be Aleix's eighth season with Aprilia.